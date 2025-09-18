Murray volleyball handed first loss

HUMESTON – The Murray Lady Mustangs took their first loss last week against Mormon Trail as they fell 1-3 in four sets: 20-25, 25-22, 19-25, 20-25.

Maliya Berry led the team with eight kills, with Madison Henrichs and Maryssa McMurry adding four each and three from Leah Frederick; Frederick had the team’s high assists of 15. On defense, the team had 32 digs. The team had a 84.4% serving rate, with 54 of 64 hitting their mark. There were seven ace serves - three by Henrichs, two by Gracie Mathes and one apiece by McMurry and Berry.

DIAGONAL – Coming back from their loss Tuesday, Murray won 3-0 over the Diagonal Maroons 25-22, 25-17, 25-9.

Frederick logged another 15 assists over the three sets. Kills totaled by the Lady Mustangs were 21, with seven by McMurray, six by Berry, five by Henrichs, two by Frederick and one by Rilea Eckels; the Diagonal Maroons had 11 kills and 10 assists. Murray totaled 30 digs, eight of which were made by McMurry while the home team made 63.

Sixty-seven of Murray’s 73 serve attempts made it over the net for a 91.8% rate, of which 16 were aces. Comparatively, Diagonal had an 87% serve rate of which seven were aces.

CENTERVILLE – A tournament on the road saw Murray play game against Van Buren, in which they lost 0-2: 10-21, 17-21, a 2-0 loss to Holy Trinity Cathlic 10-21, 7-21 and an 2-0 loss to Centerville.

The losses move their season to 8-3.

Murray hosts Lamoni tonight and goes to Moravia Saturday.