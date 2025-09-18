Indians medal at SCC tourney

KNOXVILLE – After seeming to just finish one tennis season, the Clarke girls are nearing the end of their fall season. They attended the South Central Conference tennis tournament Tuesday in Knoxville, where they walked away in second place with 71 points; Knoxville claimed first with 98 points, Albia third, Davis County fourth and Centerville fifth.

Kaitlyn Glenn took fifth place in singles, while the doubles team of Emily Glenn and Mylee Miller placed second and Abbi Nash and Aryanna Hewlett fifth.

The doubles team of Emily Glenn and Mylee Miller, center two, placed second in the SCC Tournament, while Aryanna Hewlett, left, and Abbi Nash, right, placed fifth. (contributed photo)

SCC results

Katilyn Glenn (Clarke) def. Abrylee Woolsey (Knoxville): 4-1, 4-1

Culee Smith (Davis Co.) def. Kaitlyn (Cl): 6-1, 6-1

Kaitlyn (Cl) def. Ella Schooley (DC): 4-2, 5-3

Kaitlyn (Cl) def. Chelsea Hayes (Centerville): 6-0, 6-1

Angela Zaragoza-Rosales (Cl) def. Schooley (DC): 6-4, 6-4

Bridgette Liston/Jordyn Counts (K) def. Emily Glenn/Mylee Miller (Cl): 3-6, 6-2, 1-0(10-6)

Emily/Miller (Cl) def. Ashlynne Marvelli/Ayla Williams (K): 6-4, 4-6, 1-0(10-6)

Emily/Miller (Cl) def. Molly McAninch/Alexis Rominger (Albia): 6-3, 6-0

Liston/Counts (K) def. Aryanna Hewlett/Abbi Nash (Cl): 6-2, 6-0

Hewlett/Nash (Cl) def. Katie Taylor/Finley Cox (Cent): 4-1, 4-0

Hewlett/Nash (Cl) def. Olivia Robinson/Macie Campbell (DC): 6-3, 6-2

Hewlett/Nash (Cl) def. Baylor Kirkland/Amelia Seddon (A): 4-0, 4-0

Hewlett/Nash (Cl) def. Julia Gonthier/Shantel Larrington (Chariton): 4-1, 4-0

SAYDEL – Tuesday, the Lady Indians attended a meet at Saydel, taking down Oskaloosa 7-2 and falling to the home team 6-3. Against Oskaloosa, the doubles teams won all of their matches with singles going 4 for 6. The match-up against Saydel had the three points earned in single sets.

Oskaloosa results

Loghan Edgar (O) def. Miller (Cl): 8-5

Emily (Cl) def. Leah Cohrt (O): 8-5

Jillian Parks (O) def. Nash (Cl): 8-3

Zaragoza-Rosales (Cl) def. Addison Landers (O): 8-1

Kaitlyn (Cl) def. Kylie Owens (O): 8-4

Hewlett (Cl) def. Brooklyn Coenen (O): 8-5

Miller/Emily (Cl) def. Edgar/Cohrt (O): 8-2

Hewlett/Nash (Cl) def. Parks/Coenen (O): 8-5

Macayla Hicks/Emma Williams (Cl) def. Landers/Owens (O): 8-6

Saydel results

Lizzy Nicholson (S) def. Emily (Cl): 8-0

Liliana Landeros Rosales (Cl) def. Izzy Smith (S): 8-2

Kaitlyn (Cl) def. Sadie Albritton (S): 8-5

Brooklyn Schroeder (S) def. Hewlett (Cl): 8-0

Williams (Cl) def. Nadia Nilius (S): 8-3

Nicholson/Millie Peck (S) def. Miller/Emily (Cl): 8-6

Schroeder/Nilius (S) def. Hicks/Williams (Cl): 8-6

CORNING – The Lady Indians took down the Southwest Valley Timberwolves 8-1, with the single loss Kaitlyn’s single match against Sidney Crill that ended 1-0. With the win, the team moves to 9-3 on their season. This week began Class 1A Regional play in Pella.

Emily (Cl) def. Deklyn Mullen (SWV): 8-3

Nash (Cl) def. Hailey Randell (SWV): 8-4

Hewlett (Cl) def. Adelynn Cripps (SWV): 8-0

Hicks (Cl) def. Nora branes (SWV): 8-0

Williams (Cl) def. Fiona McDaniel (SWV): 8-0

Emily/Kaitlyn (Cl) def. Mullen/Randall (SWV): 8-6

Nash/Hewlett (Cl) def. Crill/Branes (SWV): 8-2

Hicks/Williams (Cl) def. Cripps/McDaniel (SWV): 8-1