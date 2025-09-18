DeVore, Hay medal in two meets

LEON – Clarke cross country continues to make strides in their season, as runners break personal records. At the Central Decatur Invite last Tuesday, the boys team took fourth with 96 points with freshman Joseph DeVore medaling in ninth place with a time of 18:56.31. On the girls’ side, a time of 22:36.0 earned Izzy Hay fourth.

Boys 5K

Team scores: Chariton 20, Central Decatur 70, Wayne 87, Clarke 93, Centerville 110, Southeast Warren 145.

9. DeVore, 18:56.31

26. Luke Wade, 21:33.3

27. Liam Caldwell, 21:32.72

31. Dwight Humphrey, 22:00.07

34. Joey Turpin, 22:23.45

38. Jul Zamarripa Contreras, 23:09.02

46. Cristian Cortez, 25:23.49

47. Michael Brogdon, 25:25.54

54. Teagan Sullivan, 27:35.44

60. Rodrigo Hernandez, 28:52.90

62. Casey Wade, 29:23.02

65. Cesar Cisneros Ambriz, 31:42.01

66. Jack Voss, 31:43.96

67. Sawyer Shields, 32:53.00

69. Cael Wisniewski, 34:00.44

70. Blaze Schiltz, 34:03.25

72. Alexandro Ambriz, 36:10.19

73. Bryce Hall, 38:28.01

COFAX – Thursday at the Colfax-Mingo invite, DeVore medaled in 12th with a time of 18:11.2 and Hay 15th with a time of 22:00.70.

The teams traveled to Pleasantville Monday and run at East Lake Park tonight for the Interstate 35 Invite.

Boys 5K

Luke, 19:53.0

Caldwell, 20:22.0

Humphrey, 21:10.0

Turpin, 21:25.0

Zamarripa Contreras, 21:57.00

Cortez, 22:53.0

Brogdon, 24:38.0

Sullivan, 25:29.0

Hernandez, 27:34.0

Casey, 28:10.0

Voss, 28:27.0

Shields, 30:04.0

Cisneros Ambriz, 31:38.0

Wisniewski, 34:02.0

Schiltz, 34:19

Ambriz, 37:06.0

Hall, 41:10.0