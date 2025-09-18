Clarke girls 1-8

A close game at home against Centerville last Tuesday had the Lady Big Reds top the Lady Indians 3-2 in five sets: 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 24-26, 15-8.

Across the five sets played, Clarke tallied 39 kills of 183 attempts with 38 errors, a .005 kill efficiency. Maddie Youngs led the team with 15 kills, followed by Reagan Fry’s 11 while Mylee Miller had 29 of the team’s 37 assists. Their opponents had a kill rate of .092, with 45 successful and 38 assists.

On defense, the Lady Indians had 107 total digs with Josie Moore reaching 35. Finley Cooper had 18, Youngs and Fry 15 each and Miller 12; the Big Reds had 99 digs. Stepping up to serve, Clarke had a better serve rate than the visiting team with 92.3% with 84 of 91 successful serves while Centerville had an 87.4% serve rate with 91 of 111 serves successful. Clarke had only three ace serves - one each by Moore, Cooper and Carly Savage, while Centerville had 10.

PLEASANTVILLE – A triangular on the road results in two losses for Clarke, as they fell 2-0 in two sets to Mount Ayr (16-21, 17-21) and 1-2 to Pleasantville (25-14, 21-25, 6-15).

Against Mount Ayr, the Lady Indians had just 15 kills of 61 attempts with 17 errors while Mount Ayr had 22 of 41 with five errors. Clarke defense logged 22 digs to Mount Ayr’s 30. With serves, the team had 32 successful of 34 and five aces - two by Savage and one each by Youngs, Moore and Cooper. Mount Ayr had 46 of 49 serves find their mark with four aces.

The game against Pleasantville had Fry lead with six kills and Miller with 13 assists. A total of 35 digs were recorded, 12 of which were from Moore. Serving for both teams passed the 90% mark, with Clarke at 94.2% and Pleasantville 90.2%. Fry made three ace serves and Cooper one.

The Lady Indians hosted Knoxville Monday and will travel to Mount Ayr Saturday for a tournament.