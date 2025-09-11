Mustangs fall to 0-2 in Week Two

MORAVIA – Despite an evenly tied first quarter at 0-0 and just a six point deficit going into halftime, the Murray Mustangs were unable to pull ahead of the Moravia Mohawks Friday.

With neither team scoring in the first 12 minutes of play, Moravia made the first touchdown on a three yard run just over a minute into the second quarter. The Mustangs stopped the Mohawks from a 2-point conversion, but not from a 65-yard touchdown pass just a couple of minutes later. Murray again held Moravia from an extra two.

With time winding down in the half, Murray scored their first 6 of the night, a 1-yard run by Keegan Chew; a 2-point attempt after was unsuccessful. Moravia made another long touchdown pass - 45 yards - to score again before the half ran out, along with a point after.

The home team added 22 more points in the third quarter, with two short runs and a short pass with two of three successful 2-point conversions. While the Mustangs were able to hold the Mohawks and AJ Clarke scored an 11-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter, the Mustangs were unable to make up the large point gap.

Murray hosts Lenox (0-2) tomorrow for their first district game. Historic matchups have Lenox leading the series 11-2, with Murray last winning over the Tigers in 2011.

Game stats

Moravia 42, Murray 12

Murray 0 6 0 6

Moravia 0 20 22 0

Rushing

Mu – Keegan Chew 13-(-5)(1), Sam Romero 4-16, Wylee Wright 5-16. Mo – Luke Long 4-8, Kale Moore 14-53(1), Blake Ewing 7-10, Lincoln Albertson 1-2, Declan DeJong 8-32(2).

Passing

Mu – Chew 26/49-226(1)(-2). Mo – Moore 9/16-251(3)(-1).

Receiving

Mu – Keaton Brammer 7-53, AJ Clarke 10-88(1), Jaxon Darby 6-84, Romero 3-1). Mo – William Kok 1-13, Chase Hanes 2-84(1), Declan DeJong 6-154(2).

Tackles (total-solo)

Mu – Chew 3-1, Gus Harrison ½, Clarke 4-2, Darby 2 ½-1, Romero 12 ½-1, Wright 5-2(-1), Wyatt Patton 7-3, Jack Myers ½, Grady Mongar ½, Brock Heaberlin 2 ½-1(-1), Trevor Eckels 2-1(-1 ½), Ace Neisemier 1-1. Mo – Kok 7 ½-6, Clayton Robinson 1, Long 9 ½, 7(-2), Moore 5-3, Hanes 3-2(-1), DeJong 4 ½-3(-3), Layne Redinbaugh 4-2(-3), Casen Woodward 3-1, Brody Robinson ½, Ewing 7-5, Albertson 3 ½-3.

Sacks

Mu – 0. Mo – Long 1, Redinbaugh 1.

Interceptions

Mu – Romero 1. Mo – Woodward 1, Albertson 1.

Punting

Mu – Chew 1-29. Mo – Moore 3-97.

2-pt conversions

Mu – 0. Mo – 3.