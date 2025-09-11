Murray volleyball moves up

Murray volleyball had a busy week, winning all four games played to finish the week moving to 7-0.

Tuesday started with a 3-1 win over Central Decatur at Leon.

At the Lenox Tournament Saturday, Murray won their first two matches 2-0 over Diagonal (21-13, 21-18) and Interstate 35 (21-15, 21-15), and 2-1 over Lenox (19-21, 21-14, 16-14).

Against Diagonal, Murray totaled 12 offensive kills, half of which came from Maliya Berry; Maryssa McMurry added five and Ella Mateer one. With 43 kill attempts, the Lady Mustangs had a 0.163 kill efficiency. Leah Frederick made 10 offensive assists, and the team had nine total digs.

Serving had an 80.0% success rate, with 28 of 35 made. Frederick had the most successful serves with eight, including four aces. Berry and Madison Henrichs each had seven successful serves, with two and three aces respectively; McMurry had four ace serves.

The game against Interstate 35 had a lower kill efficiency rate of 0.077, with 11 of 39 finding the mark. Of the 11, Berry had five of them. In assists, Frederick led with seven. The team had 15 digs and four blocks on defense, with three by Berry and one by Mateer. The team’s serving found a 90.2% efficiency over the two sets. Henrichs had four aces on 12 successful serves. Frederick followed double-digit serves with 10 total.

Facing off against the host school, the Lady Mustangs had 22 kills with a .258% efficiency; Berry clocked 10 of the kills and McMurry eight. Frederick had 15 of the team’s 16 asissts with Berry adding one. Of the team’s 39 successful serves, five where aces - three by Henrichs and one each by McMurry and Frederick.

Volleyball made the trip to Mormon Trail Tuesday and to Diagonal tonight. On Saturday, they’ll be in Centerville for a tournament. With 43 kill attempts, the Lady Mustangs had a 0.163 kill efficiency. Leah Frederick made 10 offensive assists, and the team had nine total digs.

Serving had an 80.0% success rate, with 28 of 35 made. Frederick had the most successful serves with eight, including four aces. Berry and Madison Henrichs each had seven successful serves, with two and three aces respectively; McMurry had four ace serves.

The game against Interstate 35 had a lower kill efficiency rate of 0.077, with 11 of 39 finding the mark. Of the 11, Berry had five of them. In assists, Frederick led with seven. The team had 15 digs and four blocks on defense, with three by Berry and one by Mateer. The team’s serving found a 90.2% efficiency over the two sets. Henrichs had four aces on 12 successful serves. Frederick followed double-digit serves with 10 total.

Facing off against the host school, the Lady Mustangs had 22 kills with a .258% efficiency; Berry clocked 10 of the kills and McMurry eight. Frederick had 15 of the team’s 16 asissts with Berry adding one. Of the team’s 39 successful serves, five where aces - three by Henrichs and one each by McMurry and Frederick.

Volleyball made the trip to Mormon Trail Tuesday and to Diagonal tonight. On Saturday, they’ll be in Centerville for a tournament.