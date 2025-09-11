Cross county takes third at Wayne

Clarke cross county started their season last week, enjoying nice temperatures, sunshine and a third place finish at Wayne.

At Corydon last Thursday, the Clarke boys took third place of eight teams with a total of 105; Chariton finished in first and Knoxville second.

Joseph DeVore medaled in 15th place, crossing the finish line at 18:56.51. Liam Caldwell took 27th with a time of 20:10.21 and Luke Wade 28th with a time of 20:13.50. In 33rd was Cole Jacobsen with a time of 20:33.81, Dwight Humphrey in 39th with 20:47.95, Joey Turpin 50th with 21:53.68 and Cristian Cortez in 52nd with a time of 22:42.80.

On the girls’ side, Izzy Hay medaled in ninth place with a time of 21:50.53.

The teams’ first official meet of the season kicked off last Tuesday at Jester State Park for the Woodward-Granger Invitational. There, the boys took eighth of the eight complete teams with a score of 163. First place with 66 points went to Woodward-Granger and Saydel, with Baxter taking third, Perry fourth, West Marshall fifth, Collins-Maxwell sixth and Des Moines North in seventh; CAM did not have enough runners to place as a team.

Scoring for the Indians were DeVore in 22nd with a time of 22:46.3, Jacobsen in 28th at 23:32.5, Caldwell in 34th at 24:20.0, Luke 37th with a time of 25:16.0, Juli Zamarripa Contreras in 42nd at 26:37.4, Turpin in 47th at 27:28.8 and Humphrey in 48th at 27:38.7.

For the girls’ side, only three teams had enough runners to place - West Marshall in first, Collins-Maxwell second and Woodward-Granger third; Clarke joined Baxter, Perry, Saydel and Des Moines North as incomplete teams. Of the runners, Hay took 14th place with a time of 26:38.0 and Natalie McGaw 31st with a time of 32:44.9.

Cross country ran Tuesday at Leon and tonight at Colfax-Mingo.

Final times

varsity boys:

Woodward-Granger meet

56. Cortez, 29:05.2

62. Michael Brogdon, 30:00.8

71. Casey Wade, 34:22.1

73. Rodrigo Hernandez, 35:03.0

75. Teagan Sullivan, 36:31.9

78. Cesar Cisneros Ambriz, 40:33.3

79. Jack Voss, 40:42.1

80. Cael Wisniewski, 41:01.6

81. Sawyer Shields, 41:06.4

82. Blaze Schiltz, 46:05.8

83. Bryce Hall, 48:06.5

84. Alexandro Ambriz, 49:17.8

Wayne meet

58. Zamarripa Contreras, 23:19.02

67. Sullivan, 24:07.24

81. Brogdon, 26:16.82

88. Casey, 27:31.01

94. Hernandez, 28:55.36

97. Cisneros Ambriz, 30:51.18

98. Voss, 30:51.74

100. Ambriz, 32:41.68

101. Shields, 32:55.55

102. Schlitz, 33:24.36

103. Wisniewski, 34:23.26

104. Hall, 38:04.19