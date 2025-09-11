Clarke volleyball hosts tourney

Clarke volleyball moved to 1-4 after two single games and one tournament last week.

The first single game came Tuesday against Albia, which they lost 3-0 (8-25, 12-25, 22-25). Reagan Fry had a high kill total of 10, with Mylee Miller picking up 21 assists for the team. On defense, the team had six total blocks and four assists. The dig total came in at 38, 11 of which were achieved by Josie Moore, followed by eight each by Maddie Youngs and Miller, six by Fry, four by Finley Cooper and one by Liliana Contreras.

On serves, the team had 60 of 65 successful, of which there were nine aces. Double-digit serves were made by Cooper with 18, Miller 14 and Youngs 11.

Thursday against Centerville, Clarke fell 0-2 in two sets (7-25, 13-25). This game had Miller in with nine assists, and only nine kills - six by Fry, two by Youngs and one by Emilee Boyd. Defensively, there were 27 digs with Miller making up the most at eight, followed by Moore with six and Fry with five. Four Lady Indians enjoyed a 100% serve rate - Youngs, Fry, Moore and Cooper; Cooper had the lone ace serve.

Saturday had Clarke hosting their Kickoff Classic. Facing three teams, Clarke lost 1-2 to Central Decatur (16-21, 21-12, 11-15), 0-2 to Southeast Warren (5-21, 7-21) and 0-2 to Mount Ayr (12-21, 13-21).

The offense against Central Decatur came away with 18 total kills with half completed by Fry, along with 15 assists courtesy of Miller. There were 21 digs on defense - nine by Moore, seven by Fry, two each by Miller and Cooper and one by Victoria Rosales. On serving, the Lady Indians had seven aces of 35 total serves.

Against Southeast Warren, Clarke only managed to get in four kills and four assists, a -.103% efficiency. On defense, they had eight digs with one assist and one block. With no ace serves, the team had eight of 13 serve attempts successful.

Individual stats not available at press time for match against Mount Ayr.

The Lady Indians hosted Centerville Tuesday and travel to Pleasantville tonight.