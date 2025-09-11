Clarke tennis improve 6-1

With only one game last week, the Clarke Lady Indians tennis team conquered the Davis County Mustangs 7-2, moving their season to 6-1.

The doubles teams of Mylee Miller and Emily Glenn, Abbi Nash and Aryanna Hewlett, and Macayla Hicks and Emma Williams all won their sets, with scores of 9-7, 8-4 and 9-3 respectively.

Individually, Miller and Glenn fell to their opponents 8-2 and 8-6 respectively. Nash won her set 8-3, Angela Zaragoza-Rosales hers 8-4, Kaitlyn Glenn 8-1 and Hewlett 8-0.

Monday, Clarke traveled to Knoxville for the SCC Tennis Championships, to Saydel on Tuesday and this afternoon to Southwest Valley.