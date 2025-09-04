Warhawks roll Mustangs

Murray’s football home opener ended in a 68-12 loss, as the Mustangs faced a Southeast Warren team who displayed a strong running game to win Week One.

The game kicked off with Southeast Warren in possession of the ball. A large offensive line allowed the Warhawks’ Jamison Ewing to make his way across the goal line with just over two minutes of play time off the clock to put the first score on the board. With a successful run by Tucker Dierking, Murray found themselves down 8-0. One minute later, a fumble recovery by Southeast Warren had Warhawk Bridger Cox back in for an 11-yard run; a two-point conversion after was not successful. A pass from Keegan Chew intended for Jaxon Darby was intercepted by Ewing for a 52-yard touchdown with a successful run after widened the gap 22-0.

AJ Clarke secured Murray’s first six points with just over six minutes left in the first quarter with a 15-yard pass from Keegan Chew; a two-point conversion after was unsuccessful. Southeast Warren responded by putting up another 16 points before a 48 yard pass from Chew to Clarke added another six for Murray; a pass after failed. With less than a minute in the quarter, Cox ran 30 yards for a touchdown to end the quarter 44-12.

A group of Mustangs form left - Jaxon Darby, Wyatt Patton (4) and AJ Clarke (11) work to take down opponent Jamison Ewing. Mustangs also pictured are Brayden LeMastres (32), Keegan Chew (kneeling), Trevor Eckels (behind Darby) and Ace Neisemier (65). (OST photo Candra Brooks)

While the Mustangs would not score again in the contest, they managed to hold the Warhawks to eight points in each of the remaining quarters with a running clock after a touchdown at the eight-minute mark in quarter two.

Overall, Chew threw for 152 yards that ended in two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also picked up the most rushes on the team with 40 total yards. Holding the team’s two touchdowns, Clarke had a total of three receptions for 93 yards, followed by Keaton Brammer with five for 57 yards. Tackle leader was Sam Romero with five total with three solo; Chew and Clarke had four total and three solo each. Darby, Romero, Grady Mongar and Ace Neisemier all contributed to tackles for loss.

Murray travels to Moravia next week to take on the Mohawks (1-0) for a non-district game. Based on previous match-ups, the teams are tied 5-5, with Moravia picking up wins in 2021 and 2022, the last time the teams have faced one another.

Game stats

Southeast Warren 68, Murray 12

SEW 44 8 8 8

Murray 12 0 0 0

Rushing: M – Keegan Chew 13-40, Wylee Wright 8-3, Sam Romero 6-8, Bentley Smith 1-9. SEW – Jamison Ewing 12-151 (3), Bridger Cox 7-123 (3), Lucas Dirkx 1-13, Tucker Dierking 2-6.

Passing: M – Chew 8-23-2 for 152 yards, AJ Clarke 1-1-0 for 29 yards. SEW – Ewing 4-7-112, Chase Morrison 1-1-64.

Receiving: M – Brammer 5-57, Clarke 3-93-2, Darby 1-31. SEW – Cox 1-53, Dirkx 2-76-1, Dierking 2-47-1.

Tackles (total-solos): M – Chew 4-3, Clarke 4-3, Darby 2-1, Romero 5-3, Wright 2-1, Brayden LaMastres ½-0, Wyatt Patton 3-1, Jack Myers ½-0, Grady Mongar 2-1, Brock Heaberlin ½-0, Ace Neisemier 1-1. SEW – Ewing 1-1, Taren Dierking 4 ½-3, Sawyer Lovell ½-0, Sam Leibach 1-1, Cox 3 ½-3, Spencer Lovell 1-1, Waylon Logue 3-2, Conlan Miller 4 ½-2, Gunner Weatherman 1-0, Alexander Johnstone ½-0, Easton Boozell 1-1, Pablo Lopez-Orozco ½-0, Caleb Oliver ½-0, Princeton VanSyoc 5-3, Cael Dop 6-5, Dirkx 2 ½-2, Breckin Morrison 2 ½-2, Tu. Dierking 2 ½-2.

Sacks: M – Darby ½, Mongar ½. SEW – Ta. Dierking 1, Johnstone ½, VanSyoc ½, Dop 2, B. Morrison 1.

Interceptions: M – 0. SEW – Ewing 1, Dirkx 1.

Fumble recoveries: M – Clarke 1. SEW – Ta. Dierking 1, Morrison 1.

Punting: M – Chew 3-99. SEW – 0.