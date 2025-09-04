Murray volleyball season begins

Murray volleyball kicked off their season with a 3-0 win at Colo-Nesco last Tuesday with scores of 25-12, 25-11, 25-17.

On offense, Leah Frederick led the team with 18 total assists, while Mayssa McMurray totaled seven kills; Madison Henrichs and Maliya Berry added six each. Overall, the team had 70 kill attempts across the three sets.

On defense, there were nine total digs - three by Henrichs, two each by Berry and Aylah Miller and one each by McMurray and Ella Mateer.

The team had an 87.7% serve efficiency that included 64 serve successes and 22 aces. Frederick led in serves with 20 successful serves of 21 attempts of which six were aces; Henrichs followed with 12 of 14 successful serves and six aces. Rilea Eckels added six ace serves as well, with nine of 10 successful serves.

The Lady Mustangs traveled to Leon Tuesday for a regular game and go to Lenox Saturday for a tournament.