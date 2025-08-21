Girls tennis begins

With a change in spring sports, girls tennis now plays in the fall, and Clarke started off their season last week with a game at Albia and a tournament at Knoxville.
The Aug. 11 game at Albia ended with a score of 8-1 in the Lady Indians’ favor. The singles matchups of Emily Glenn, Angela Zaragoza-Rosales, Kaitlyn Glenn and Aryanna Hewlett each won their sets, while Mylee Miller fell in hers. The doubles teams of Miller/Emily and Hewlett/Emma Williams won their sets.
At Knoxville, Clarke placed fourth of seven teams with a score of 25.
Albia singles
Ryleigh Birchmier (A) v. Miller: 8-2
Emily v. Ayla Green (A): 8-2
Zaragoza-Rosales v. Amelia Seddon (A): 8-2
Kaitlyn v. Baylor Kirkland (A): 8-1
Hewlett v. Alexis Rominger (A): 8-2
Albia doubles
Miller/Emily v. Birchmier/Green (A): 8-5
Hewlett/Williams v. McAninch/Rominger (A): 8-2
Knoxville Invitational
1. Pella (119), 2. Newton (64), 3. Knoxville (58), 4. Clarke (25), 5. Ballard (23), 6. Saydel (16), 7. Creston (10)
Singles
Ellie Smock (Pella) v. Kaitlyn: 4-0, 4-0
Anja Tjernagel (Ballard) v. Hewlett: 6-2
Doubles
Abby Hietbrink/Addison Namminga (Pella) v. Emily/Miller: 4-0, 4-3 (5-4)
Bridgette Liston/Jordyn Counts (Knoxville) v. Emily/Miller: 4-0, 4-0