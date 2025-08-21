Girls tennis begins

With a change in spring sports, girls tennis now plays in the fall, and Clarke started off their season last week with a game at Albia and a tournament at Knoxville.

The Aug. 11 game at Albia ended with a score of 8-1 in the Lady Indians’ favor. The singles matchups of Emily Glenn, Angela Zaragoza-Rosales, Kaitlyn Glenn and Aryanna Hewlett each won their sets, while Mylee Miller fell in hers. The doubles teams of Miller/Emily and Hewlett/Emma Williams won their sets.

At Knoxville, Clarke placed fourth of seven teams with a score of 25.

Albia singles

Ryleigh Birchmier (A) v. Miller: 8-2

Emily v. Ayla Green (A): 8-2

Zaragoza-Rosales v. Amelia Seddon (A): 8-2

Kaitlyn v. Baylor Kirkland (A): 8-1

Hewlett v. Alexis Rominger (A): 8-2

Albia doubles

Miller/Emily v. Birchmier/Green (A): 8-5

Hewlett/Williams v. McAninch/Rominger (A): 8-2

Knoxville Invitational

1. Pella (119), 2. Newton (64), 3. Knoxville (58), 4. Clarke (25), 5. Ballard (23), 6. Saydel (16), 7. Creston (10)

Singles

Ellie Smock (Pella) v. Kaitlyn: 4-0, 4-0

Anja Tjernagel (Ballard) v. Hewlett: 6-2

Doubles

Abby Hietbrink/Addison Namminga (Pella) v. Emily/Miller: 4-0, 4-3 (5-4)

Bridgette Liston/Jordyn Counts (Knoxville) v. Emily/Miller: 4-0, 4-0