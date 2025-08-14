A look back on Murray baseball

Part four of four.

The Murray Mustangs finished their baseball season 5-13 overall, 4-3 in the Bluegrass Conference.

They batted 466 times, making 114 hits and 104 runs that include 54 stolen bases of 62 attempts. There were two home runs, 66 RBIs and 77 walks for a batting average of .245 and on base percentage of .367. Defensively, the team has 97 assists, 206 put outs and one thrown out stealing.

The pitchers threw 2,239 pitches against 628 opponents with a .189 batting average across 111.1 innings. There were 173 allowed runs, 119 hits, 66 errors, 71 walks, 37 hit batters, eight sacrifice pitches and 116 strikeouts with an ERA of 4.15.

Of home games played, they won two and lost six; away games had three wins and six losses. In Class 1A, the Mustangs came in at 5-11. In all-class ranks, they stood at 237 with a scheduled rank of 320.

The varsity team consisted of one senior, six sophomores, three freshmen and four eighth graders.

Individual stat highlights

AJ Clarke, So., utility/pitcher: 59 at bats, 19 hits, 15 runs, one home run, 18 RBIs, five stolen bases, 11 assists, 33 put outs, 0-4 pitching record.

Wyatt Wright, Fr., second base/pitcher: 57 at bats, 13 hits, 13 runs, five RBIs, four stolen bases, 21 assists, 20 put outs.

Keegan Chew, So., shortstop/pitcher: 51 at bats, 10 hits, six runs, two RBIs, two stolen bases, 19 assists, 16 put outs, 1-3 pitching record.

Wylee Patton, So., third base/pitcher: 48 at bats, 14 hits, 15 runs, five RBIs, four stolen bases, 25 assists, 11 put outs, 2-5 pitching record.

Nathaniel Rowe, Sr., outfield/pitcher: 37 at bats, eight hits, 12 runs, one home run, five RBI, 17 stolen bases, four assists, 12 put outs, 1-0 pitching record.

Ace Neisemier, 08, outfield/catcher: 40 at bats, eight hits, seven runs, six RBIs, two stolen bases, five assists, 16 put outs, 1-0 pitching record.

Ayden Lamb, So., catcher/pitcher: 18 at bats, two hits, three runs, two stolen bases, 14 put outs, one thrown out stealing.

Nolan Gannon, So., designated hitter: 45 at bats, 15 hits, 11 runs, 13 RBIs, 13 stolen bases.

Bryson Fuller, Fr., outfield/pitcher: 41 at bats, seven hits, six runs, three RBIs, two stolen bases, seven assists, 13 put outs, 0-1 pitching record.

Sam Romero, 08, outfield/catcher: 23 at bats, eight hits, 10 runs, five RBIs, three stolen bases, five put outs.

Brock Heaberlin, So., first base/pitcher: 33 at bats, six hits, three runs, three RBIs, 63 put outs.

Trevor Eckels, 08, outfield/third base: 14 at bats, four hits, two runs, one RBI.

Game results

6-11 loss to Ankeny Christian

3-0 win over Melcher-Dallas

11-6 win over Mormon Trail

0-17 loss to Lenox

1-10 loss to Moravia

5-18 loss to Mount Ayr

7-9 loss to East Union

3-13 loss to Ankeny Christian

4-7 loss to Wayne

3-5 loss to Twin Cedars

0-15 loss to Bedford

6-13 loss to Central Decatur

2-1 win over Seymour

14-3 win over Moulton-Udell

18-17 win over Moulton-Udell

11-12 loss to Central Decatur

4-9 loss to Moravia

6-7 loss to East Union