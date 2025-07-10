Murray takes second in Bluegrass tournament

The Murray softball team attended the Bluegrass Conference softball tournament at Seymour, winning their first game over Moravia 6-5 and losing the championship 3-2 to Seymour.

Against Moravia, the Lady Warhawks were up to bat first, taking three outs before any base-runners could make it home. With Murray up to bat, Leah Frederick got out on a ground ball at first. Aylah Miller connected with the ball sending it into the right fielder’s mitt for an out. Keirsten Klein hit a double and advanced to third on a hit by Maliya Berry. With Paisley VanWinkle up to bat, Berry stole second before VanWinkle struck out.

The second inning had Moravia strike out with no one on base. Murray’s Gracie Mathes hit a double, and made it home for Murray’s first run on a hit by Madison Henrichs. The third inning saw Moravia make two runs and Murray none, but the fourth inning brought three Lady Mustangs home on a home run hit by Berry that advanced Frederic and Klein to home; Moravia scored one in the fourth.

The fifth inning saw Henrichs make one run to Moravia’s zero, and neither team scored in the sixth. With Murray up 6-3 going into the seventh inning, Moravia looked to make a comeback but only able to make two runs to end the game.

The championship against Seymour saw them win the game by one run in the seventh inning.

With Murray up to bat first, Frederick struck out followed by Miller making it to first. A hit by Klein put her on first with Miller out at second. Klein advanced to second on a single by Berry, with the third out by VanWinkle’s fly ball. Seymour had similar hitting with the score at 0-0.

The second and third innings saw no runs by either team, with Murray only putting one batter on base in the second and just one runner advancing to second in the third. Seymour managed two runs in the bottom of the fourth before any outs were made by them.

In the fifth inning, Klein batted in Frederick for the team’s first run, with Klein scoring on a hit by Berry. With no runs in the sixth inning, Murray looked to add more runs in the seventh. However, a strikeout and lineout preceded Miller advancing to first on a hit by pitch, with a fly ball by Klein caught. A single hit by Seymour that had the batter advance to second and steal to third had her in for Seymour’s last point for them to win the tournament.

Murray’s games earlier in the week had 11-1 and 8-0 wins over Moulton-Udell and a 6-1 loss to Southeast Warren.

July 1: Murray 11, Moulton-Udell 1

MURRAY (11) 1-0-1-2-3-4-0

31 AB, 11 R, 11 H, 7 1B, 3 2B, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 1 BB, 2 HBP, 3 ROE, 1 SO, 2 SBA/SB, 8 A, 18 PO, 1 TOS, 6.0 IP, 111 PC, 27 OAB, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 HB, 7 SO.

MOULTON-UDELL (1) 1-0-0-0-0-0-0

16 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 3 BB, 9 SO, 5 A, 15 PO, 3 E, 4 SBA, 4.2 IP, 69 PC, 26 OAB, 11 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.

July 1: Murray 8, Moulton-Udell 0

MURRAY (8) 2-1-3-0-2-0-0

25 AB, 8 R, 12 H, 6 1B, 5 2B, 1 3B, 8 RBI, 1 SF, 2 BB, 1 ROE, 1 SO, 4 SBA/SB, 15 PO, 5.0 IP, 67 PC, 19 OAB, 1 H, 3 BB, 9 SO.

MOULTON-UDELL (0)

19 AB, 1 R, 4 H, 4 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SF, 4 BB, 3 HBP, 7 SO, 1 SBA, 8 A, 18 PO, 5 E, 4 SBA, 6.0 IP, 90 PC, 31 OAB, 9 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 HB, 1 SO.

July 2: Southeast Warren 6, Murray 1

MURRAY (1) 0-0-0-1-0-0-0

27 AB, 1 R, 4 H, 4 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 ROE, 5 SO, 6.0 IP, 102 PC, 30 OAB, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO.

SOUTHEAST WARREN (6) 3-0-1-0-1-1-0

23 AB, 6 R, 6 H, 4 1B, 1 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 1 SAC, 6 BB, 1 ROE, 2 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 10 A, 21 PO, 2 E, 7.0 IP, 70 PC, 27 OAB, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 SO.

July 3: Murray 6, Moravia 5

MURRAY (3) 0-2-0-3-1-0-0

28 AB, 6 R, 7 H, 3 1B, 3 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 SAC, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 5 ROE, 3 SO, 7 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 2 SBA, 7.0 IP, 85 PC, 31 OAB, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.

MORAVIA (5) 0-0-2-1-0-0-2

29 AB, 5 R, 8 H, 4 1B, 3 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 1 ROE, 3 SO, 2 SBA/SB, 7 A, 18 PO, 5 E, 2 SBA, 6.0 IP, 96 PC, 32 OAB, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 HB, 1 SAC, 3 SO.

July 3: Seymour 3, Murray 2

MURRAY (2) 0-0-0-0-2-0-0

29 AB, 2 R, 7 H, 2 RBI, 7 SO, 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO.

SEYMOUR (3) 0-0-0-2-0-0-1

26 AB, 3 R, 8 H, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 4 SO, 7.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 SO.