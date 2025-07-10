Lady Indians add one win, four losses to season

A week of heat in the air did not equate to heat on the field, as the Clarke Lady Indians lost four of five games played.

The single win of last week came Monday at Eldon as they defeated the Cardinal Lady Comets 3-1 over seven innings.

Maisy McCoy made the first run of the game in the first inning, advancing to home by way of stolen bases. Cardinal scored their single run in the fourth inning, with neither team scoring in the second, third, fifth or seven innings. A home-run hit by Miah Graves in the sixth inning found both she and McCoy across home plate. In total, the Lady Indians only had two hits with 11 strikeouts.

First baseman Maddie Youngs made 11 putouts against Cardinal and pitcher Abbi Nash struck out two batters.

Tuesday at Knoxville, Clarke fell 13-7. While they posted the first run - made on a home run by Graves - the Lady Panthers scored five runs in the second to Clarke zero which the Lady Indians started to close back up by the start of the fifth inning, before Knoxville ran away with runs. Reese Shaw hit a homer in the top of the third inning that brought McCoy home ahead of her. Graves and Shaw both had two more runs, with one each coming from Liliana Contreras and Claire Jacobsen. In total, the Indians had seven runs batted in, six balls and five strikeouts.

On the pitcher’s mound, Nash threw 109 pitches that resulted in 14 hits and 12 errors.

Wednesday’s home game against Perry had a 6-2 loss for Clarke. A double by Avery Watson followed by an advance to third had her come home on a hit by Nash in the bottom of the second inning. The bottom of the fifth brought a home run by McCoy for the Indians’ second point.

The final game of the week was a closer one at home against Chariton, with the visiting team taking the lead in the seventh inning to win 4-3. With no scores in the first two innings, Vivian Hawxby scored the first run in the third, advancing on a hit by Jacobsen. Chariton put up two in the fifth, and Graves and Ahnyka Hewlett added one each in the sixth. A sacrifice hit by Chariton in the top of the seventh inning tied the score 3-3 with two outs, with the runner at second base able to advance to home on a hit and add the last point for Chariton to win the game.

June 30: Clarke 3, Cardinal 1

CLARKE (3) 1-0-0-0-0-2-0

22 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 SAC, 2 BB, 2 HBP, 11 SO, 2 SBA/SB, 13 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 7.0 IP, 120 PC, 28 OAB, 5 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 2 SO.

CARDINAL (1) 0-0-0-1-0-0-0

26 AB, 1 R, 5 H, 4 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 SAC, 3 BB, 2 ROE, 2 SO, 7 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 7.0 IP, 103 PC, 27 OAB, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 HB, 11 SO.

July 1: Knoxville 13, Clarke 7

CLARKE (7) 1-0-2-1-0-3-0

27 AB, 7 R, 7 H, 4 1B, 1 2B, 2 HR, 1 SAC, 6 BB, 2 HBP, 5 SO, 4 A, 17 PO, 2 E, 6.0 IP, 109 PC, 35 OAB, 14 H, 13 R, 12 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.

KNOXVILLE (13) 0-5-0-0-2-6-0

35 AB, 13 R, 14 H, 12 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SO, 7.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO.

July 2: Perry 6, Clarke 2

CLARKE (2) 0-1-0-0-1-0-0

25 AB, 2 R, 4 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 4BI, 1 HBP, 1 SO, 10 A, 21 PO, 4 E, 7.0 IP, 117 PC, 32 OAB, 8 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.

PERRY (6) 2-0-0-1-0-0-3

31 AB, 6 R, 8 H, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 6 SO, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 SO.

July 3: Chariton 4, Clarke 3

CLARKE (3) 0-0-1-0-0-2-0

27 AB, 3 R, 6 H, 5 1B, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 ROE, 2 SO, 7 A, 21 PO, 2 E, 7.0 IP, 81 PC, 31 OAB, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 HB.

CHARITON (4) 0-0-0-0-2-0-2

28 AB, 4 R, 9 H, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.