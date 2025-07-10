Indians split with Cardinal

The Clarke Indians split a double-header at home Monday against Cardinal, losing 4-1 in game one and winning 4-3 in game two.

Clarke began the first game up to bat first, with Brock Watson, Seth Oswald and Eli Fry all striking out. With two ground outs, one Cardinal batter made it to first when hit by a pitch, with the following batter out on a pop-fly.

The second inning had Gauge Gaskill reach first on an error by a defensive player, advancing to second on a grounder that got Bryce Giza out. With four balls, Deegan Neese made it to first and he and Gaskill advanced one base each on a hit by Cole Jacobsen, who got out at first. A third out came from a caught foul hit by Casey Wade. Cardinal struck out as well in the bottom of the second.

The top of the third inning began with Joey Turpin grounding out, followed by a triple hit by Watson. Oswald struckout as Watson remained on third, scoring on a double-hit by Fry. Gaskill hit a ground ball and reached first on error as Fry advanced to third. An attempt to make it home was caught by Fry to turn batting back over to Cardinal who were unable to score.

The fourth inning began with a walk by Giza followed by Neese striking out. A double-play on the fourth batter Jacobsen had Jacobsen out at first and Giza out as he advanced to second. Cardinal made two runs at the start of the bottom of the fourth - one score on a wild pitch and a score on a passed ball. With two outs and bases loaded, a walk had the Comet on third in for home with a repeat with the next batter.

There were no runs in the final two and a half innings.

Game two again had Clarke up to bat first, with Watson scoring the first run on a series of advancements and steals. The inning ended on the third out by Wade with bases loaded - Oswald at third, Gaskill at second and Giza at first. A Cardinal batter made it to first on a walk and contributed to the team’s third out when caught stealing second.

Neither team scored in the second inning. Luke Wade came in as courtesy runner for Oswald and scored in the third inning for the Indians. The Comets scored early in the bottom of the third and added two more on a home run.

With no runs by either team in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, Watson and Fry scored two in the seventh for Clarke to take back their lead. In the field, they were able to hold off the Comets scoring to take the game’s win.

Tuesday’s game at Knoxville had a 2-1 loss for Clarke. Hosting Perry on Wednesday resulted in an 11-1 win for the Indians in a batting spree in the bottom of the third.

June 30: Cardinal 4, Clarke 1

CLARKE (1) 0-0-1-0-0-0-0

24 AB, 1 R, 4 H, 1 1B, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 2 ROE, 10 SO, 2 SBA/1 SB, 4 A, 18 PO, 1 SBA, 6.0 IP, 87 PC, 23 OAB, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 HB, 2 SO.

CARDINAL (4) 0-0-0-4-0-0

21 AB, 4 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 4 BB, 4 HBP, 1 ROE, 4 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 6 A, 21 PO, 2 E, 1 TOS/SBA, 7.0 IP, 108 PC, 27 OAB, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO.

June 30: Clarke 4, Cardinal 3

CLARKE (4) 1-0-1-0-0-0-2

28 AB, 4 R, 9 H, 7 1B, 1 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 3 HBP, 13 SO, 3 SBA/2 SB, 8 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 7.0 IP, 106 PC, 24 OAB, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB,

CARINDAL (3) 0-0-3-0-0-0-0

24 AB, 3 R, 3 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 3 HBP, 2 ROE, 8 SO, 2 SBA/1 SB, 5 A, 21 PO, 3 E, 1 TOS/4 SBA, 7.0 IP, 138 PC, 35 OAB, 8 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 HB, 14 SO.

July 1: Knoxville 2, Clarke 1

CLARKE (1) 0-0-0-1-0-0-0

24 AB, 1 R, 5 H, 5 1B, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 2 HBP, 7 SO, 2 SBA/SB, 3 A, 18 PO, 1 E, 1 SBA, 6.0 IP, 73 PC, 22 OAB, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.

KNOXVILLE (2) 0-0-0-1-0-1-0

21 AB, 2 R, 4 H, 3 1B, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 SAC, 2 BB, 1 ROE, 3 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 7.0 IP, 125 PC, 31 OAB, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 HB, 2 SAC, 7 SO.

July 2: Clarke 11, Perry 1

CLARKE (11) 0-0-11-0

16 AB, 11 R, 6 H, 4 1B, 2 2B, 9 RBI, 9 BB, 2 HBP, 5 SO, 6 SBA/SB, 7 A, 15 PO, 2 SBA, 5.0 IP, 44 PC, 18 OAB, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO.

PERRY (1) 0-0-0-1-0

15 AB, 1 R, 6 H, 6 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SO, 2 SBA/SB, 12 PO, 4 SBA, 4.0 IP, 97 PC, 27 OAB, 6 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 9 BB, 2 HB, 5 SO.