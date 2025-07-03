Three wins improve Indians to 8-17

Three wins last week have bumped the Clarke Indians’ season record up, as they prepare for regional play to start next week.

At Centerville Monday, Clarke played a doubleheader, losing a close first game 10-8 and blowing away the home team 20-2 in game two.

The first inning of game one had the teams tied 4-4 going into the second, where Centerville put up six runs to Clarke’s three. While the Big Reds wouldn’t score again in the game, the Indians only managed to make one more run in the sixth inning.

Brock Watson put up three runs for the Indians, with one apiece from Seth Oswald, Gauge Gaskill, Bryce Giza, Cole Jacobsen and Joey Turpin. The team had eight runs batted in and successfully stole seven bases. On the pitchers mound, Watson, Jacobsen and Tayton Dudney split pitching with 102 pitches thrown against 27 opponents. Seven pitches resulted in errors and three Big Reds were struck out.

Game two had Centerville score the first run in the bottom of the second inning, and their second point in the third. Clarke made four runs in both the third and fourth innings, two in the second and exploded to double their score in the sixth inning.

This game saw three runs each from Eli Fry, Gaskill and Giza, two each from Watson, Deegan Neese, Luke Wade and Turpin, and one each from Oswald, Casey Wade and Dudney. Of 23 times at bat, 18 resulted in walks and only four strike outs. The team had 10 runs batted in and 11 stolen bases - Watson with three, Turpin with two, and Fry, Gaskill, Giza, Neese, Casey and Dudney with one each.

On defense, Clarke put out Centerville 17 times, nine of which came from Casey at first base.

Wednesday saw Clarke travel east on Highway 34 to take on the Chariton Chargers, which they won 6-4.

The Indians scored two runs in the first inning, three in the third and one in the third while the Chargers would not put up their first run until the sixth inning and their final three in the seventh and final inning.

Scorers for the Indians were Oswald with two, Fry with two, Watson with one and Jacobsen with one, with Watson and Neese stealing one base each. The team spread out 21 putouts amongst nine fielders and logged 12 assists.

Pitchers Gaskill and Giza threw 79 pitches, while pitchers for Chariton pitched 128 times. Clarke pitchers struck out two and only had two walks and three errors while the Chargers had four errors, three walks, two hit batters and four strike outs.

Friday’s home game against Des Moines North had an 11-9 victory for the Indians. Clarke put up five runs in the first inning, holding Des Moines to zero in the first two innings before they scored two in the third. Clarke made one run in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth for their final score. The visiting team added another six in the final three innings.

Runners for the Indians were Fy and Oswald with two each, with Watson, Gaskill, Giza, Neese, Casey, Luke and Turpin adding one each. The team had 11 runs batted in, stole five bases and had no strikeouts.

Pitchers Watson, Oswald, Jacobsen and Jonathan Galvez threw a combined 153 pitches that ended with nine hits, nine errors and nine walks, as well as 12 strikeouts.

June 23: Centerville 10, Clarke 8

CLARKE (8) 4-3-0-0-0-1-0

29 AB, 8 R, 10 H, 8 1B, 1 2B, 1 3B, 8 RBI, 1 SF, 4 BB, 1 ROE, 5 SO, 7 SBA/SB, 3 A, 18 PO, 1 E, 4 SBA, 6.0 IP, 102 PC, 27 OAB, 8 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 4 HB, 3 SO.

CENTERVILLE (10) 4-6-0-0-0-0-0

26 AB, 10 R, 9 H, 7 1B, 1 2B, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 3 BB, 4 HBP, 3 SO, 4 SBA/SB, 10 A, 21 PO, 5 E, 7.0 IP, 136 PC, 30 OAB, 7 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO.

June 23: Clarke 20, Centerville 2

CLARKE (20)

23 AB, 20 R, 8 H, 7 1B, 1 2B, 10 RBI, 1 SAC, 1 SF, 18 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 4 SO, 11 SBA/SB, 9 A, 17 PO, 1 E, 4 SBA, 6.0 IP, 93 PC, 21 OAB, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 HB, 4 SO.

CENTERVILLE (2)

21 AB, 2 R, 4 H, 4 1B, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 2 HBP, 4 SO, 4 SBA/SB, 6 A, 13 PO, 4 E, 5.1 IP, 163 PC, 16 OAB, 5 H, 18 R, 11 ER, 16 BB, 1 HB, 4 SO.

June 25: Clarke 5, Chariton 4

CLARKE (6) 2-0-3-0-1-0-0

28 AB, 6 R, 7 H, 7 1B, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 1 HBP, 2 ROE, 4 SO, 2 SBA/SB, 12 A, 21 PO, 3 E, 2 SBA, 7.0 IP, 79 PC, 28 OAB, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.

CHARITON (4) 0-0-0-0-0-1-3

28 AB, 4 R, 8 H, 8 1B, 4 RBI, 2 HBP, 2 ROE, 2 SO, 2 SBA/SB, 4 A, 18 PO, 3 E, 2 TOS/SBA, 6.0 IP, 128 PC, 34 OAB, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 HB, 4 SO.

June 26: Albia 6, Clarke 4

June 27: Clarke 11, Des Moines North 9

CLARKE (11) 5-0-1-4-1-0-0

32 AB, 11 R, 15 H, 14 1B, 1 2B, 11 RBI, 1 SAC, 1 SF, 2 ROE, 5 SBA/SB, 3 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 3 SBA, 7.0 IP, 153 PC, 30 AB, 11 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 9 BB, 3 HB, 12 SO.

DES MOINES NORTH (9) 0-0-2-0-1-2-4

30 AB, 9 R, 11 H, 9 1B, 1 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 9 BB, 3 HBP, 12 SO, 3 SBA/SB, 10 A, 18 PO, 6 E, 4 TOS/SBA, 6.0 IP, 88 PC, 33 OAB, 12 H, 11 R, 2 ER.