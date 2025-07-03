Mustangs have winning week

A long game against Seymour resulted in a 2-1 win for Murray Wednesday at Seymour.

The only runs scored in the game came from both teams in the third inning, with no other points in the first two or remaining four. Up to bat 28 times, only six hits were accomplished, with Sam Romero and Keegan Chew scoring the two runs; Nathaniel Rowe stole two bases. The team had a total of 13 strikeouts.

First baseman Brock Heaberlin putout seven Seymour Warriors of the team’s 12 putouts. Wyatt Patton pitched the seven-inning game, striking out nine opponents, hitting three, walking one and having only one hit.

Thursday’s baseball game finished before rain cancellations, with Murray topping Moulton-Udell 14-3 on the road.

The home team made two runs in the first inning and were unable to score on Murray again until the fifth when they made one run. Murray went into the fifth inning with seven points, and doubled that in the seventh inning for their final score.

Rowe logged three runs including one home run, Nolan Gannon and AJ Clarke two each, and one apiece from Bryson Fuller, Romero and Chew. Up to bat 34 times, the Mustangs had 10 runs batted in and 14 strike outs.

Pitchers Heaberlin and Chew threw a combined 123 pitches that resulted in just six hits, two errors, three walks and one hit batter; they struck out 12 Eagles.

The team’s game at Mormon Trail was canceled.

June 25: Murray 2, Seymour 1

MURRAY (2) 0-0-2-0-0-0-0

28 AB, 2 R, 6 H, 5 1B, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 ROE, 13 SO, 2 SBA/SB, 7 A, 12 PO, 2 E, 7.0 IP, 95 PC, 28 OAB, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 HB, 9 SO.

SEYMOUR (1) 0-0-1-0-0-0-0

Team stats not available.

June 26: Murray 14, Moulton-Udell 3

MURRAY (14) 0-1-4-2-0-0-7

34 AB, 14 R, 13 H, 8 1B, 2 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 6 BB, 1 ROE, 14 SO, 3 SBA/SB, 3 A, 10 PO, 4 E, 2 SBA, 7.0 IP, 123 PC, 32 OAB, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 HB, 12 SO.

MOULTON-UDELL (3) 2-0-0-0-1-0-0

27 AB, 3 R, 7 H, 3 1B, 2 2B, 2 3B, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 12 SO, 4 SBA/SB, 5 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 9 SBA, 7.0 IP, 170 PC, 34 OAB, 15 H, 14 R, 13 ER, 6 BB, 14 SO.