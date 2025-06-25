Mustangs fall at home

Murray Mustangs faced tough competition last week, losing three games at home.

Monday had Murray hosting the Wayne Falcons, with a 7-4 win for the visiting team.

Both teams clocked two runs in the first inning, with Murray picking up two in the second and none for Wayne. The Falcons came back to put up three runs in the third inning and both teams held the other to no runs in the fourth and fifth innings. The sixth and seventh innings saw one run apiece for Wayne while Murray had none.

Runners for the Mustangs were Wylee Wright with two, and one each from Wyatt Patton and Sam Romero. Murray batters had three runs batted in - AJ Clarke two and Bryson Fuller one - eight walks, four runs on error and struck out nine times.

Thursday’s game at home against Twin Cedars saw a closer ending score of 5-3 in Twin Cedars’ favor.

The visitors took the scoreboard in the first inning with one run, and Murray put up three in the third. With no runs in the fourth and fifth, Murray enjoyed the 3-1 lead going into the sixth inning; Twin Cedars would go on to score two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings while Murray scored none.

Runners for the Mustangs were Nathaniel Rowe, Wright and Romero. The team had three runs batted in and six strikeouts.

The Mustangs’ game Friday against Bedford saw a significant 15-0 loss at home as the Bulldogs pulled out nine runs in the first inning, five in the third and one in the fourth and final inning.

Murray only had four hits of 45 pitched to them and five struck out. They managed just four put outs in the field, and allowed 14 stolen bases by the visitors.

Their losses last week move their season to 2-9.

June 16: Wayne 7, Murray 4

MURRAY (4) 2-2-0-0-0-0-0

Wright: 3 AB, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 ROE, 2 A, 1 PO, 2.1 IP, 37 PC, 11 OAB, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Patton: 2 AB, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SO, 2 A. Clarke: 4 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 SO, 1 A, 3 PO, 1 E. Ace Neisemier: 3 AB, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 PO, 1 E. Trevor Eckels: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 ROE, 1 E. Fuller: 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE, 1 SO, 1 A, 3 PO, 2.0 IP, 37 PC, 11 OAB, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 SO. Keegan Chew: 3 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO, 2 A, 2 PO, 1 E, 2.2 IP, 43 PC, 13 OAB, 1 H, 2 R, 3 BB. Ayden Lamb: 3 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO, 2 SBA. Brock Heaberlin: 2 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO, 8 PO. Romero: 1 R.

WAYNE (7) 1-0-3-0-0-1-1

28 AB, 7 R, 5 H, 3 1B, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 6 BB, 1 HBP, 2 ROE, 2 SO, 4 SBA/SB, 3 A, 21 PO, 1 SBA, 7.0 IP, 117 PC, 28 OAB, 5 R, 4 H, 4 ER, 8 BB, 9 SO.

June 19: Twin Cedars 5, Murray 3

MURRAY (3)

Rowe: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE, 2 SBA/SB, 1 PO. Wright: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 PO, 1 E. AJ Clarke: 3 AB, 1 RBI, 3 PO, 1 E. Wyatt Patton: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 A, 1 PO, 6.2 IP, 110 PC, 31 OAB, 9 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO. Eckels: 3 AB. Neisemier: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 A, 1 PO, 1 E. Fuller: 2 AB, 1 HBP, 2 SO, 1 SBA. Romero: 3 AB, 1R, 1 H, 1 2B, 2 SO, 2 A, 5 SBA. Chew: 3 AB, 1 SF, 2 SO, 2 PO, 1 E, 0.1 IP, 12 PC, 2 OAB, 2 H. Heaberlin: 1 A, 1 PO.

TWIN CEDARS (5)

31 AB, 5 R, 12 H, 9 1B, 3 2B, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 8 SO, 8 SBA/6 SB, 1 TOS/3 SBA, 7.0 IP, 82 PC, 28 OAB, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 HB, 6 SO.

June 20: Bedford 15, Murray 0

MURRAY (0)

Rowe: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO. Wright: 2 AB ,1 H, 1 1B, 2 E. Clarke: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO, 2.0 IP, 106 PC, 17 OAB, 9 R, 2 ER, 1 SO. Patton: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B. Neisemier: 2 AB, 2 SO, 1 PO. Fuller: 1 AB, 2 PO, 1 E. Romero: 1 AB, 1 SO, 1 PO, 1 E. Heaberlin: 1 AB, 1 E. Eckels: 1 AB. Chew: 1 E, 1.0 IP, 47 PC, 12 OAB, 3 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 HB, 1 SO.

BEDFORD (15) 9-0-5-1

21 AB, 15 R, 11 H, 8 1B, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 1 SF, 5 BB, 2 HBP, 4 SO, 14 SBA/SB, 4 A, 12 PO, 4.0 IP, 45 PC, 14 OAB, 4 H, 5 SO.