Indians win one of three

The Clarke Indians split their doubleheader at Albia last Monday, with a 12-5 loss followed by a 4-2 win over the Blue Demons.

Brock Watson, Seth Oswald, Gauge Gaskill, Ethan Danley and Luke Wade each had one run in the first game. Casey Wade had three runs batted in and Eli Fry one. The Indians had 18 putouts in the field, half of which came from Casey at first base.

Three Indians took turns on the pitcher’s mound - Watson, Gaskill and Cole Jacobsen. A total of 105 pitches had 14 hits and nine errors that the Blue Demons capitalized on for their win.

Game two had Oswald make two runs and Watson and Fry one each. With five walks, the Indians only struck out at bat twice.

At Bloomfield Thursday, Davis County took the game 12-9. While the home team had a 10-4 lead at the end of the third inning, Clarke was able to pick up five more runs to Davis County’s two to make the final score a three-run game.

The game had three runs apiece by Watson and Oswald, including a home-run from Watson; Fry, Gaskill and Joey Turpin had one run each. The team had seven runs batted in, stole five bases and struck out eight times. In the field, they had 17 putouts, of which six game from catcher Deegan Neese.

The Indians stand at 5-16.

June 16: Albia 12, Clarke 5

CLARKE (5)

Watson: 4 AB, 1 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 A, 2.0 IP, 51 PC, 14 OAB, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER. Oswald: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 BB, 1 SBA/SB, 1 E. Fry: 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SBA/SB. Bryce Giza: 3 AB, 1 SO, 4 A, 1 PO. Gaskill: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO, 2.1 IP, 40 PC, 10 OAB, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 HB, 2 SO. Neese: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO, 4 PO, 1 E, 1 TOS/7 SBA. Danley: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 SO. C. Wade: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 3 RBI, 9 PO. Turpin: 3 AB, 3 PO. Nash Bishop: 1 PO, 1 E. Cole Jacoben: 1 A, 1.2 IP, 14 PC, 6 OAB, 1 H, 1 SO. L. Wade: 1 R.

ALBIA (12)

32 AB, 12 R, 14 H, 12 1B, 2 2B, 12 RBI, 1 HBP, 2 ROE, 3 SO, 10 SBA/9 SB, 9 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 2 TOS/3 SBA, 7.0 IP, 104 PC, 28 OAB, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.

June 16: Clarke 4, Albia 2

CLARKE (4)

Watson: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 4 PO. Oswald: 3 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB. Fry: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 HBP, 2 SBA/SB. Neese: 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 PO. Gaskill: 1 AB, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 SBA/SB, 3 A, 1 PO. Giza: 2 AB, 1 BB, 3 A, 3 PO, 2.0 IP, 30 PC, 6 OAB, 1 BB, 2 SO. C. Wade: 3 AB, 9 PO. Jacobsen: 3 AB, 1 SO, 3 A, 1 PO, 5.0 IP, 73 PC, 21 OAB, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 HB, 1 SO. Turpin: 3 AB, 1 SO, 2 SBA. Bishop: 1 PO.

ALBIA (2)

27 AB, 2 R, 5 H, 5 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 3 SO, 3 SBA/SB, 7 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 5 SBA, 7.0 IP, 110 PC, 25 OAB, 3 R, 4 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 1 HB, 2 SO.

June 20: DAVIS COUNTY 12, CLARKE 9

CLARKE (9) 1-0-3-0-3-0-2

Watson: 4 AB, 3 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 PO. Oswald: 4 AB, 3 R, 4 H, 2 1B, 2 3B, 2 RBI, 1 SBA/SB, 2 A, 1 PO, 1.1 IP, 42 PC, 8 OAB, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Fry: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 SBA/SB. Gaskill: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SF, 1 ROE, 1 SO, 1 A, 1 PO, 1.0 IP, 38 PC, 7 OAB, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 HB, 1 SO. Neese: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 1 A, 6 PO, 3 SBA. Giza: 4 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 1 A, 1 PO. Danley: 3 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO. C. Wade: 4 AB, 2 SO, 4 PO. Turpin: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 SBA/SB. Jacobsen: 2 PO, 3/2 IP, 74 PC, 16 OAB, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 HB, 3 SO.

DAVIS CO. (12) 2-6-2-0-0-2-0

26 AB, 12 R, 10 H, 9 1B, 1 2B, 10 RBI, 1 SAC, 7 BB, 2 HBP, 1 ROE, 5 SO, 4 SBA/3 SB, 13 A, 21 PO, 6 E, 1 SBA/SB, 7.0 IP, 148 PC, 32 OAB, 7 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO.