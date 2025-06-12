Murray baseball & softball week of June 2, 2025.

Baseball

Despite an early week 11-6 win over Mormon Trail at home, the Murray Mustangs suffered a 17-0 loss to Lenox on Wednesday and 10-1 loss to Moravia on Thursday.

The Mustangs held the Saints to a 6-0 lead in the first four innings of Monday’s game before Mormon Trail scored their first two runs in the fifth. Murray crossed home plate three times in the fifth and twice in the sixth, making no runs in the seventh to Mormon Trail’s four.

Run-scorers for Murray were Wylee Wright and Nolan Gannon with three each, Bryson Fuller with two and one apiece by Wyatt Patton, Ace Neisemier and Ayden Lamb. They stole 10 bases when running.

The game against Lenox finished in four innings. The Tigers scored one run in the first inning, seven in the second, three in the third and their final six in the fourth. The Mustangs were able to get off just three hits. Against Moravia, it was the fifth inning before Murray scored their single run, made by Lamb.

Their week moves them to 2-3 thus far in the season.

MURRAY (11) 0-1-2-3-3-2-0

Wright: 3 AB, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 ROE, 2 SO, 2 SBA/SB, 5 A, 1 PO. Wyatt Patton: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 BB, 2 SBA/SB, 1 A. AJ Clarke: 4 AB, 2 SO, 1 A, 7 PO, 1.1 IP, 40 PC, 8 OAB, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Keegan Chew: 4 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 2 SO, 2 A, 0.1 IP, 3 PC, 1 OAB. Gannon: 2 AB, 3 R, 2 BB, 1 ROE, 1 SO, 3 SBA/SB. Neisemier: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 SBA/SB, 2.0 IP, 67 PC, 14 OAB, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO. Brock Heaberlin: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 2 SO, 2 PO, 1 E, 3.1 IP, 39 PC, 14 OAB, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 HB, 1 SO. Fuller: 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 ROE, 1 SBA/SB. Lamb: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 2 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 2 PO, 4 SBA.

MORMON TRAIL (6) 0-0-0-0-2-0-4

27 AB, 6 R, 5 H, 5 1B, 6 RBI, 11 BB, 1 HBP, 9 SO, 6 SBA/SB, 6.0 IP, 135 PC, 36 OAB, 7 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 7 BB, 1 HB, 10 SO.

MURRAY (0)

Wright: 2 AB, 1 E. Patton: 1 AB, 1 A, 1 PO. Clarke: 1 AB, 1 R, 1 1B, 1 A, 0.1 IP, 25 PC, 6 OAB, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 HB, 1 SAC. Chew: 2 AB, 1 A, 3.1 IP, 84 PC, 25 OAB, 14 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 HB, 3 SO. Gannon: 1 AB. Neisemier: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 PO. Heaberlin: 2 AB, 1 SO, 3 PO, 1 E. Fuller: 1 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 PO, 0.2 IP, 9 PC, 3 OAB, 3 HB, 2 SO. Lamb: 1 AB, 1 SO, 1 E, 1 TOS/3 SBA. Trevor Eckels: 1 E.

LENOX (17) 1-7-3-6

28 AB, 17 R, 16 H, 8 1B, 4 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 4 BB, 2 HBP, 1 ROE, 6 SO, 4 SBA/3 SB, 5 A, 12 PO, 4.0 IP, 51 PC, 16 OAB, 3 H, 2 BB, 3 SO.

MURRAY (1) 0-0-0-0-1-0-0

Chew: 4 AB, 2 SO, 1 A, 1 E. Patton: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 HBP, 4 A, 1 PO, 6.0 IP, 106 PC, 34 OAB, 11 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SAC, 1 SO. Clarke: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO, 2 A, 2 PO, 1 E, 1.0 IP, 18 PC, 5 OAB, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Neisemier: 2 AB, 1 SO, 1 A, 2 PO. Gannon: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO. Wright: 3 AB, 1 ROE, 1 SBA, 1 A, 1 PO. Heaberlin: 2 AB, 1 HBP, 7 PO. Fuller: 3 AB, 1 SO, 2 PO. Lamb: 2 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 HBP, 2 E, 9 SBA.

MORAVIA (10) 4-1-0-3-1-0-1

32 AB, 10 R, 13 H, 9 1B, 4 2B, 6 RBI, 1 SF, 6 BB, 1 ROE, 4 SO, 3 SBA/SB, 9 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 1 TOS, 7.0 IP, 96 PC, 29 OAB, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 HB, 6 SO.

Softball

While rain canceled the Saturday segment of the 42nd annual Murray softball tournament, three games were played Friday afternoon with the participating teams of Murray, Clarinda, East Union, Melcher-Dallas and Lamoni.

Murray’s first game against East Union had them lose by one point 5-4. The Lady Eagles took the lead with one run scored in both the first and second innings that the Lady Mustangs matched in innings three and four. Murray pulled ahead by two runs in the fifth inning and East Union added one in the sixth inning for a 4-3 deficit. In the seventh and final inning, the Eagles got in two more runs that cinched the win. Presley VanWinkle, Keirsten Klein, Karina Romero and Gracie Mathes each scored one run; Klein had two runs batted in and Paisley VanWinkle had two. Paisley and Madison Henrichs each struck out four opponents on the pitcher’s mound.

Their second game against Clarinda saw the Cardinals win by a margin of 10 runs 16-6. The Lady Cardinals had eight runs to the Mustangs’ four in the first inning, four to their two in the second and scored the remaining four of the game in the fourth inning, the last inning played of the game.

Klein had two runs in this game, with one apiece by Presley, Leah Frederick, Maliya Berry and Romero. Four batted in runs were accomplished by Berry, and one each by Mathes and Paisley.

The other game played Friday was Melcher-Dallas v. Lamoni, with Melcher-Dallas winning 16-7. East Union was up to face both Melcher-Dallas and Lamoni on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Murray hosted Mormon Trail on Monday, Lenox on Wednesday and Moravia on Thursday. They won their games 14-1 over Mormon Trail, 10-2 over Lenox and 10-0 over Moravia. The Lady Mustangs season moved to 4-3.

MURRAY (14) 5-9-0-0

Pr. VanWinkle: 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SBA/SB, 1.0 IP, 11 PC, 5 OAB, 2 H, 2 SO. Frederick: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 2 RBI. Klein: 3 AB, 3 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 A, 2 PO. Berry: 1 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB. Romero: 2 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 HBP, 1 A, 5 PO, 1 SBA. Mathes: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 ROE. Pa. VanWinkle: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 4 PO. Henrichs: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 A, 1 PO, 3.0 IP, 53 PC, 15 OAB, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 SO. Aylah Miller: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 ROE. Christiana Halvorsen: 1 AB, 1 SO. Jordan Davis: 1 AB.

MORMON TRAIL (1) 0-0-1-0

20 AB, 1 R, 7 H, 7 1B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE, 5 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 3 A, 9 PO, 1 E, 4 SBA, 3.0 IP, 90 PC, 26 OAB, 11 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 10 BB.

MURRAY (10) 7-0-0-0-0-3

Pr. VanWinkle: 4 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 ROE, 1 SO, 1 A, 1 E, 6.0 IP, 87 PC, 24 OAB, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 HB, 8 SO. Frederick: 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SAC, 1 SO. Klein: 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 2 A, 1 PO. Berry: 4 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 SO, 2 A. Romero: 2 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 8 PO, 1 SBA. Mathes: 2 AB, 1 BB, 2 PO. Pa. VanWinkle: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 A, 6 PO. Henrichs: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SO. Miller: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SO, 1 PO.

LENOX (2) 0-0-0-2-0-0

21 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 SAC, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 7 SO, 2 SBA/SB, 8 A, 17 PO, 5 E, 5.2 IP, 128 PC, 26 OAB, 8 H, 10 R, 4 BB, 2 SAC, 5 SO.

MURRAY (10) 2-2-6

Pr. VanWinkle: 2 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 BB, 3 SBA/SB, 4.0 IP, 58 PC, 15 OAB, 2 H, 1 BB, 8 SO. Frederick: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 4 RBI. Klein: 1 AB, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 ROE, 1 A, 1 SBA. Berry: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB. Romero: 1 AB, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 8 PO. Mathes: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB. Pa. VanWinkle: 2 AB, 2 PO. Henrichs: 1 AB, 1 R, 2 BB. Miller: 2 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 PO. Davis: 1 BB.

MORAVIA (0)

14 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 BB, 8 S0, 1 SBA/SB, 3 A, 9 PO, 1 E, 4 SBA, 3.0 IP, 90 PC, 26 OAB, 11 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 10 BB.

MURRAY (4) 0-0-1-1-2-0-0

Pr. VanWinkle: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 SO, 1 A, 1 PO, 1 E, 2.1 IP, 47 PC, 13 OAB, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO. Frederick: 4 AB, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 E. Klein: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SBA/SB, 2 A, 2 PO. Berry: 4 AB, 1 SO, 1 A, 2 PO. Romero: 3 AB, 1 4, 1 BB, 1 SO, 8 PO. Mathes: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 ROE, 1 SO, 1 PO. Pa. VanWinkle: 4 AB, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 4 PO. Henrichs: 2 AB, 2 BB, 1 PO, 4.0 IP, 63 PC, 20 OAB, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Miller: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO.

EAST UNION (5) 1-1-0-0-0-1-2

29 AB, 5 R, 10 H, 6 1B, 4 2B, 5 RBI, 4 BB, 8 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 4 A, 21 PO, 7.0 IP, 91 PC, 29 OAB, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 4 SO.

MURRAY (6) 4-2-0-0

Pr. VanWinkle: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO, 3 A, 1 PO, 0.1 IP, 29 PC, 9 OAB, 3 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB. Frederick: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 PO. Klein: 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 1B. Berry: 2 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 PO, 2.1 IP, 72 PC, 20 OAB, 7 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Romero: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 PO, 5 SBA. Mathes: 2 AB, 1 RBI, 1 SF. Pa. VanWinkle: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 6 PO. Henrichs: 2 AB, 1 SO, 0.2 IP, 27 PC, 5 OAB, 3 BB, 1 SO. Miller: 2 AB, 1 SO, 1 A, 2 E.

CLARINDA (16) 8-4-0-4

25 AB, 17 R, 12 H, 10 1B, 2 2B, 13 RBI, 9 BB, 3 ROE, 2 SO, 5 SBA/SB, 4 A, 12 PO, 5 E, 1 SBA, 4.0 IP, 71 PC, 20 OAB, 6 H, 6 R, 1 SAC, 3 SO.