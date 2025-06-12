Clarke baseball and softball week of June 2, 2025.

Softball

Clarke softball split their four games last week with two losses to start the week and two wins to end it.

Their wins at home came over Mount Ayr on Thursday 8-2 and a 4-3 win over Cardinal in an extra inning Friday.

Against Cardinal, the Lady Comets took the lead with one run scored in the second inning. Clarke scored a single run in the third inning, and both teams scored singles in the fourth and seventh; Clarke would score the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Two runs were made by Ahnyka Hewlett including one home run, and one run each from Maisy McCoy, Parker Truitt and Avery Watson with a home run. The Lady Indians totaled 24 putouts in the game.

Thursday’s game against Mount Ayr saw the home and visiting team tied at three points each going into the fifth inning. Clarke would score one run in the fifth and their final three in the sixth to secure the win. McCoy scored four runs, with Watson, Truitt, Liliana Contreras and Miah Graves adding one each. Two home runs were hit in the game - one by McCoy and one by Reese Shaw. Pitcher Abbi Nash struck out 16 Lady Raiders.

Their losses earlier in the week were had to Centerville on Monday 7-6 and Davis County on Wednesday 9-1. Clarke softball stands at 3-4 for the season.

CLARKE (6) 2-0-0-0-4-0-0

McCoy: 3 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 3B, 1 HBP, 1 SBA/SB, 1 A, 2 PO. Miah Graves: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SAC, 1 SO, 3 A, 5 PO, 1 E. Watson: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H ,1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE, 1 SO, 4 PO. Shaw: 4 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 SO, 4 PO. Hewlett: 4 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 SO, 1 PO. Maddie Youngs: 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 SO, 2 PO. Nash: 3 AB, 1 ROE, 7.0 IP, 108 PC, 30 OAB, 11 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Truitt: 3 AB, 1 PO. Claire Jacobsen: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 2 PO.

CENTERVILLE (7) 2-0-2-1-0-0-2

28 AB, 7 R, 7 H, 3 1B, 2 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 2 SF, 3 BB, 2 ROE, 4 SO, 6 A, 21 PO, 3 E, 1 SBA, 7.0 IP, 32 OAB, 8 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 HB, 1 SAC, 5 SO.

CLARKE (1) 0-0-0-0-0-1-0

McCoy: 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO, 2 PO. Graves: 2 AB, 2 BB, 1 SO, 4 A, 2 E. Watson: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO. Shaw: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 2 SO, 10 PO, 6 SBA. Hewlett: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO, 2 A. Youngs: 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 7 PO. Nash: 3 AB, 3 SO, 7.0 IP, 132 PC, 33 OAB, 8 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 2 HB, 9 SO. Truitt: 3 AB, 2 SO, 1 A, 1 E. Jacobsen: 3 AB, 1 SO. Contreras: 2 PO.

DAVIS COUNTY (9) 0-0-1-3-0-4-1

32 AB, 9 R, 9 H, 5 1B, 3 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 1 SF, 1 BB, 2 HBP, 9 SO, 7 SBA/SB, 4 A, 21 PO, 2 SBA, 7.0 IP, 29 OAB, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 13 SO.

CLARKE (8) 2-1-0-0-1-3-0

McCoy: 4 AB, 4 R, 4 H, 3 1B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 SBA/SB, 1 A. Graves: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 ROE. Watson: 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 A. Shaw: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SO, 1 A, 17 PO, 1 E. Hewlett: 3 AB, 1 A. Youngs: 3 AB, 3 PO. Jacobsen: 3 AB. Truitt: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 SO, 1 A. Contreras: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B. Nash: 7.0 IP, 108 PC, 25 OAB, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 16 SO.

MOUNT AYR (2) 1-0-2-0-0-0-0

25 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 2 BB, 4 SO, 18 PO, 2 E, 7.0 IP, 88 PC, 30 OAB, 10 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 SO.

CLARKE (4) 0-0-1-1-0-0-1-1

McCoy: 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 3B, 1 SO, 1 SBA, 2 A, 3 PO, 1 E. Graves: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 SO. Jacobsen: 3 AB, 3 SO. Watson: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 PO. Shaw: 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO, 1 A, 5 PO. Hewlett: 4 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 ROE, 2 A, 1 PO. Youngs: 3 AB, 1 SO, 6 PO. Truitt: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 A, 2 PO, 3 TOS. Contreras: 2 AB, 1 SO, 5 PO. Nash: 3 A, 1 PO, 8.0 IP, 137 PC, 36 OAB, 9 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO. Vivian Hawxby: 1 AB.

CARDINAL (3) 0-1-0-1-0-0-1-0

35 AB, 3 R, 10 H, 7 1B, 3 2B, 3 RBI, 3 SF, 3 ROE, 3 SO, 6 SBA/4 SB, 3 A, 21 PO, 2 E, 7.0 IP, 118 PC, 32 OAB, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.

Baseball

The Clarke Indians season record has moved to 4-9 following four losses and one win at home last week.

Their lone win of the week came Wednesday in a double-header against Davis County. Game one had the Indians win 3-1, followed by an 8-0 loss in game two. The first run in game one was made by Davis County in the fourth inning, with Clarke making their three in the sixth inning, with runs by Brock Watson, Gauge Gaskill and Deegan Neese. The three Indians with runs and Seth Oswald each had one stolen base. Game two ended after six innings, with the Mustangs making two runs in the first inning, three in the third and three in the fifth. The Indians got off five hits in the game.

On Monday, visiting Centerville won 8-2 in seven innings. The Indians split their two runs between the first and seventh inning, while the Big Reds scored two in the second, one in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh. Joey Turpin and Watson totaled the two runs for the team. Watson had one run batted in as well as one sacrifice fly. On the pitcher’s mound, Watson took the loss for the team; Turpin, Gaskill and Cole Jacobsen also pitched in the game.

Thursday’s visiting team was Mount Ayr. After a game of back and forth with runs that stood at 4-4 going into the seventh inning, the Raiders scored a final run in the seventh for the win. This game had Watson with two runs, and one each by Neese and Gaskill. The last game of the week was played Friday against Cardinal, with the Comets winning 6-2.

CLARKE (2) 1-0-0-0-0-0-1

Turpin: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO, 1.0 IP, 32 PC, 4 OAB, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Eli Fry: 2 AB, 2 PO. Oswald: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SBA/SB, 1 E. Watson: 1 AB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SF, 5.0 IP, 88 PC, 18 OAB, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 HB, 3 SO. Bryce Giza: 1 AB, 1 A, 1 PO. Gaskill: 1 AB, 1 BB, 2 PO, 0.2 IP, 13 PC, 3 OAB, 1 H, 2 SO. Neese: 3 AB, 2 SO, 2 A, 7 PO, 2 TOS/3 SBA. Casey Wade: 2 AB, 1 BB, 2 SO, 5 PO. Ethan Danley: 2 AB. Jacobsen: 1 PO, 0.1 IP, 17 PC, 1 OAB, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 HB. Luke Wade: 1 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 PO.

CENTERVILLE (8) 0-2-0-0-1-3-2

26 AB, 8 R, 8 H, 5 1B, 2 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 9 BB, 3 HBP, 7 SO, 6 SBA/3 SB, 7 A, 21 PO, 3 E, 1 TOS/2 SBA, 7.0 IP, 108 PC, 20 OAB, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 HB, 6 SO.

CLARKE (3) 0-0-0-0-0-3-0

Turpin: 2 AB, 1 BB. Fry: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 PO. Watson: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SBA/SB, 2 PO. Oswald: 1 AB, 2 BB, 1 SBA/SB, 2 A, 1 PO. Gaskill: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SBA/SB, 1 A, 1 PO. Jacobsen: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO, 2 A. Neese: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 2 RBI, 1 SBA/SB, 1 A, 6 PO, 1 SBA. C. Wade: 2 AB, 2 SO, 8 PO. Danley: 3 AB, 1 SO. Giza: 7.0 IP, 91 PC, 28 OAB, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 8 SO. Grayson Henning: 1 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 A, 2 PO.

DAVIS COUNTY (1) 0-0-0-1-0-0-0

26 AB, 1 R, 5 H, 4 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SAC, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 8 SO, 2 SBA/SB, 6 A, 18 PO, 1 E, 6.0 IP, 94 PC, 27 OAB, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.

CLARKE (0)

Turpin: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO, 12 PCK, 3 OAB, 1 HB. Fry: 3 AB, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 PO. Oswald: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 6.0 IP, 109 PC, 27 OAB, 7 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO. Watson: 3 AB, 1 SO. Gaskill: 3 AB, 3 A, 2 PO, 2 E. Neese: 3 AB, 1 SO, 1 A, 6 PO, 1 TOS/2 SBA. Jacobsen: 3 AB, 2 A, 1 E. C. Wade: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 8 PO, 1 E. Danley: 2 AB. Giza: 5 A, 2 PO. Henning: 1 AB. L. Wade: 1 SBA/SB.

DAVIS COUNTY (8) 2-0-3-0-3-0

31 AB, 8 R, 7 H, 6 1B, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 6 SO, 8 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 7.0 IP, 85 PC, 27 OAB, 5 H, 5 SO.

CLARKE (4) 1-0-0-1-0-2-0

Neese: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 3 SO, 5 PO, 1 TOS/5 SBA. Fry: 4 AB, 3 H, 3 1B, 2 SBA/1 SB, 3 PO. Oswald: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SBA/SB, 1 A, 3 PO. Watson: 4 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 3 1B, 1 SO, 3 SBA/SB, 4 PO. Gaskill: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 A, 5.0 IP, 78 PC, 19 OAB, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO. Jacobsen: 3 AB, 1 RBI, 1 PO, 1.0 IP, 12 PC, 5 OAB, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER. Danley: 3 AB, 2 SO, 3 PO. Turpin: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 2 PO. C. Wade: 3 AB, 1 SO. Giza: 2 A. Nash Bishop: 1.0 IP, 15 PC, 4 OAB, 1 BB, 1 SO.

MOUNT AYR (5) 1-0-0-0-3-0-1

27 AB, 5 R, 7 H, 4 1B, 2 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 4 SO, 5 SBA/4 SB, 8 A, 21 PO, 2 E, 7.0 IP, 104 PC, 31 OAB, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.

CLARKE (2) 0-0-0-0-2-0-0

Gaskill: 3 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 PO. Fry: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO, 3 PO, 1 E. Oswald: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SO, 2 A, 1 PO. Watson: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO, 5.2 IP, 88 PC, 24 OAB, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 HB, 4 SO. Neese: 3 AB, 1 SO, 7 PO. Giza: 3 AB, 2 SO, 2 A, 1 PO. Jacobsen: 3 AB, 2 SO, 3 A, 1.1 IP, 29 PC, 5 OAB, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 SO. Turpin: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 3 A. C. Wade: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 SO, 5 A.

CARDINAL (6) 0-01-2-0-3-0

29 AB, 6 R, 9 H, 7 1B, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 6 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 7 SO, 1 SBA, 3 A, 21 PO, 3 SBA, 7.0 IP, 130 PC, 30 OAB, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO.