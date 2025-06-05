Soccer season ends in substate

A good run for the Clarke boys soccer team ended in Williamsburg last Tuesday, as the Raiders took down the Indians 4-0 in round two of substate play. The Raiders scored one goal in the first half and three in the second.

On offense, the Indians had 11 shots on goal - three by Walter Antonio Salmeron and one each from Azhael Herrera, Jordyn DeLeon Elias, Gerardo De Alba, Alejandro Castaneda, Rafael Avalos, Urijah Fry, Henry Rivera and Kye Dowell. There were seven shots on goal, with one apiece by Herrera, De Alba, Salmeron, Castaneda, Fry, Rivera and Dowell. Fry and Herrera both received a yellow card. Noe Cisneros Lopez was the team’s goalie for the 80-minute game. He saved nine goals and had four against him.

The Indians finished their season 6-8-1.