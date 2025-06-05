Mustangs swing to 1-1

URBANDALE – The Murray Mustangs took on the Ankeny Christian Eagles last Tuesday for their season opener falling 11-6.

Six players added one run to the scoreboard - Nathaniel Rowe, Wyatt Patton, AJ Clarke, Nolan Gannon, Wylee Wright and Ace Neisemier; Gannon and Neisemier both had two runs batted in. Nine batters struck out - Rowe and Keegan Chew three times each, Clarke twice and Wright once. The Mustangs had five steal attempts on base with four successful - two from Rowe and one each from Wright and Gannon.

The team totaled 13 putouts and allowed 13 stolen bases. Patton pitched 5.2 innings throwing 98 times against 29 opponents. He allowed eight hits, six runs, three errors, two balls, two sacrifices and struck out five opponents. Clarke pitched a third of an inning, throwing 29 times against seven opponents. Clarke’s pitching allowed three hits, five runs, three errors, three walks and one sacrifice.

MURRAY: 0-3-2-1-0-0-0

Rowe: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 3 SO, 2 SBA/SB, 1 A, 2 PO, 1 E. Patton: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 A, 1 E, 5.2 IP, 98 PC, 29 OAB, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SAC, 5 SO. Clarke: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 SO, 2 PO, 1 E, 0.1 IP, 29 PC, 7 OAB, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SAC. Keegan Chew: 4 AB, 3 SO, 1 A, 2 PO, 13 SBA. Gannon: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SBA/1 SB. Wright: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 1 PO, 3 E. Neisemier: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 PO, 1 E. Bryson Fuller: 3 AB, 1 BB, 1 PO, 1 E. Brock Heaberlin: 2 PO.

ANKENY CHRISTIAN: 0-0-3-2-0-6-0

29 AB, 11 4, 12 H, 10 1B, 2 2B, 7 RBI, 2 SF, 5 BB, 2 ROE, 5 SO, 17 SBA/SB, 7.0 IP, 118 PC, 31 OAB, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO.

MELCHER-DALLAS – The Mustangs won over the Saints 3-0 Thursday. Rowe had two runs and Brock Heaberlin one. There were two stolen base attempts - one by Rowe and one by Clarke - with Rowe’s being the successful one. Patton, Chew and Heaberlin each had a run on error. In the field, there were eight assists - two each from Rowe, Chew and Patton and one apiece from Clarke and Heaberlin - and 15 putouts - Heaberlin racked up the most with six followed by Chew with three, two by Neisemier and one each from Ayden Lamb, Wright, Clarke and Patton.

Rowe pitched 5.0 innings and Chew 2.0. They had a combined 102 pitches against 29 opponents. Only four runs were allowed, three walks and one hit batter with seven strike outs.

The Mustangs end their first week 1-1.

MURRAY: 1-0-0-0-0-0-2

Rowe: 4 AB, 2 R, 1 HBP, 1 SBA/SB, 2 A, 5.0 IP, 74 PC, 22 OAB, 3 H, 3 BB, 1 HB, 3 SO. Patton: 4 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 ROE, 2 A, 1 PO. Clarke: 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SBA/0 SB, 1 A, 1 PO. Chew: 4 AB, 1 ROE, 1 SO, 2 A, 3 PO, 1 E, 2.0 IP, 28 PC, 7 OAB, 1 H, 4 SO. Gannon: 3 AB. Wright: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 PO. Neisemier: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 SO, 2 PO. Heaberlin: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 ROE, 1 A, 6 PO. Lamb: 3 AB, 3 SO, 1 PO.

MELCHER-DALLAS: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0

24 AB, 5 H, 4 1B, 1 2B, 1 SAC, 2 BB, 2 HBP, 7 S0, 6 SBA/SB, 21 PO, 3 E, 7.0 IP, 103 PC, 31 OAB, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1HB, 5 SO.