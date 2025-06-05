Murray softball season begins

JOHNSTON – The Lady Mustangs started their season last Tuesday in Johnston against Ankeny Christian, falling 10-2.

The two runs for Murray came from Keirsten Klein, who hit a home run, and Karina Romero. Of five total team hits, Klein had three, Gracie Mathes one and Paisley VanWinkle one. Klein and Madison Henrichs both had a run batted in.

As catcher, Romero had six putouts of the team’s 15 and allowed three stolen bases.

Presley VanWinkle pitched the bulk of the game, throwing 151 pitches against 32 opponents. She allowed two hits, 10 runs, six errors, 12 walks, two hit batter and struck out six. Henrichs pitched for just a fraction of an inning against one opponent, throwing seven times before striking out.

MURRAY: 1-0-0-1-0-0-0

Pr. VanWinkle: 2 AB, 1 BB, 2 A, 6.0 IP, 151 PC, 32 OAB, 2 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 12 BB, 2 HB, 6 SO. Leah Frederick: 3 AB. Klein: 3 AB, 1 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 PO, 1 E. Maliya Berry: 2 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 E. Romero: 1 AB, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 PO, 1 E, 3 SBA. Mathes: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 1B. Pa. VanWinkle: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 4 PO. Henrichs: 3 AB, 1 RBI, 1 SO, 2 A, 1 PO, 0.1 IP, 7 PC, 1 OAB, 1 SO. Aylah Miller: 2 AB, 1 SO, 2 PO.

ANKENY CHRISTIAN: 2-0-0-1-6-1-0

19 AB, 10 R, 3 H, 1 1B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 12 B, 2 HBP, 1 ROE, 6 SO, 4 SBA, 3 SB, 9 A, 18 PO, 6.0 IP, 90 PC, 26 OAB, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO.

MELCHER-DALLAS – Thursday’s game against Melcher-Dallas had the Mustangs come away with an 8-4 win.

Klein had two home runs in the game with three runs total, including three runs batted in. Two runs came from Presley and one each from Leah Frederick, Romero and Paisley. The team had a total of 10 hits, seven runs batted in, six runs on errors and no strike outs. Presley had one successful stolen base attempt.

Defensively, there 21 total putouts, with over half coming from Romero with 13. Presley pitched the seven innings against 32 opponents. Of 128 pitches, she allowed five hits, four runs, two errors, two walks, two hit batters and struck out 11.

The Lady Mustangs ended their opening week 1-1.

MURRAY

2-0-0-0-1-0-5

Pr. VanWinkle: 5 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 ROE, 2 A, 2 PO, 7.0 IP, 128 PC, 32 OAB, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 HB, 11 SO. Frederick: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 ROE. Klein: 4 AB, 3 R, 3 H, 1 1B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 A. Berry: 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE, 1 PO. Romero: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 13 PO. Mathes: 4 AB, 1 PO. Pa. VanWinkle: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE, 2 A, 2 PO. Henrichs: 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 ROE. Miller: 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B.

MELCHER-DALLAS

2-1-0-0-0-1-0

24 AB, 4 R, 4 H, 2 1B, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 4 SAC, 2 HBP, 2 ROE, 2 BB, 11 SO, 3 SBA/SB, 3 A, 20 PO, 6 E, 2 SBA, 7.0 IP, 99 PC, 37 OAB, 8 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 HB, 1 SO.