Lady Indians drop two of three games

The Lady Indians started out their season with a 9-2 loss at home last Tuesday against Eddyville Blakesburg Fremont.

Maisy McCoy and Miah Graves scored the two runs for the team. McCoy and Reese Shaw each had one hit, and Graves on a sacrifice bunt; Shaw had two runs batted in. Overall, the team had 14 strikeouts. On defense, the team had 14 total putouts - five each from Shaw and Maddie Youngs, three from Liliana Contreras and one from Claire Jacobsen.

Abbi Nash pitched the seven-inning game, throwing the ball 122 times against 33 opponents. She allowed 12 hits, nine runs, three errors and walks and struck out five.

CLARKE

2-0-0-0-0-0-0

McCoy: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B. Graves: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 SAC, 1 SO. Shaw: 3 AB, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SO, 5 PO. Avery Watson: 3 AB, 2 SO, 1 E. Youngs: 3 AB, 3 SO, 1 A, 5 PO. Abbi Nash: 3 AB, 2 SO, 7.0 IP, 122 PC, 33 OAB, 12 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO. Ahnyka Hewlett: 2 AB, 1 SO. Parker Truitt: 2 AB, 1 SO, 2 E. Contreras: 2 AB, 2 SO, 3 PO. Jacobsen: 1 PO.

EBF

1-0-0-0-6-1-1

32 AB, 9 R, 14 H, 9 1B, 2 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 1 SAC, 3 BB, 5 SO, 1 SB, 8 A, 21 PO, 2 E, 7.0 IP, 24 OAB, 1 H, 2 R, 14 SO.

PELLA – Thursday, the Lady Indians found a 8-6 win over Pella. Two runs each were scored by McCoy and Graves, with one apiece from Ahnyka Hewlett, Avery Watson, Jacobsen and Contreras; Graves had a home-run hit. The team had seven runs batted in, two walks and three strike outs.

The team totaled 21 putouts - seven from Youngs, five from Watson, four from Shaw, two from McCoy and one each from Contreras, Parker Truitt and Graves. Catcher Shaw allowed four stolen bases.

On the pitcher’s mound, Nash threw 84 pitches against 33 opponents. She allowed 12 hits, six runs, three errors and had four strike outs.

CLARKE

2-0-3-0-1-0-2

McCoy: 4 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 2 A, 2 PO, 2 E. Graves: 4 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 A, 1 PO. Shaw: 4 AB, 2 SO, 4 PO, 4 SBA. Hewlett: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI. Watson: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 A, 5 PO. Youngs: 4 AB, 7 PO. Truitt: 3 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 A, 1 PO, 1 E. Nash: 4 AB, 3 H, 3 1B, 1 RBI, 1 A, 7.0 IP, 84 PC, 33 OAB, 12 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 SO. Jacobsen: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B. Contreras: 1 R, 1 PO.

PELLA CHRISTIAN

0-0-1-2-2-0-1

33 AB, 6 R, 13 H, 9 1B, 4 2B, 5 RBI, 4 SO, 4 SBA/SB, 16 A, 21 PO, 3 E, 2 SBA, 7.0 IP, 114 PC, 35 OAB, 11 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.

CHARITON – On the road Friday, the girls fell 9-1 to the Lady Chargers.

McCoy scored the team’s single point. The team had six hits overall - two by Watson and one apiece by McCoy, Graves, Youngs and Jacobsen. Graves’ hit brought McCoy in, and McCoy stole two bases. The team had nine strikeouts.

Nash pitched for 5.1 innings against 30 opponents with 79 throws. She allowed 14 hits, nine runs, had five errors, one hit batter and one strike out.

Clarke softball stands at 1-2 at the end of their first week.

CLARKE:

McCoy: 1 AB, 1 R, 1 1B, 2 HBP, 2 SBA/SB, 1 PO, 1 E. Graves: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 RBI, 2 SO. Shaw: 3 AB, 1 SO, 3 PO. Hewlett: 3 AB, 1 SO. Watson: 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 4 PO. Youngs: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO, 2 PO. Nash: 3 AB, 3 SO, 1 A, 5.1 IP, 79 PC, 30 OAB, 14 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 1 HB, 1 SO. Truitt: 3 AB, 1 SO, 1 PO. Jacobsen: 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 PO, 1 E. Contreras: 3 PO.

CHARITON:

28 AB, 9 R, 13 H, 12 1B, 1 2B, 9 RBI, 1 SAC, 1 SF, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 1 SO, 1 SBA/SB, 13 A, 18 PO, 5.0 IPC, 26 OAB, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HB, 9 SO.