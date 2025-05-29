Clarke tennis ends in Substate Round Two

Both boys and girls tennis at Clarke advanced to round two of the Class 1A Region 3 substate competitions last week, ultimately falling to their competitors.

FAIRFIELD – The boys took on Chariton the morning of May 17 in round one, winning 5-1. Five of six tennisers for Clarke took the win in two sets - Nathaniel Rowe (6-3, 6-0), Luke Wade (6-1, 6-1), Jonathan Galvez (6-4, 6-0), Easton Brokaw (6-2, 6-0) and Austin Stoll (6-0, 6-3). The single loss was had by Casey Wade, who lost both sets (6-2, 6-2).

Round two was played later in the morning against the host school. The Indians fell 5-1. Rowe was the only one to win his sets 6-1 and 6-4. Losses were had by Casey (6-1, 6-0), Luke (6-1, 6-3), Galvez (6-1, 6-0), Brokaw (6-0, 6-2) and Stoll (6-1, 6-0). No doubles were played in either round.

The Indians ended their season 12-3.

PELLA – Clarke girls tennis played round one May 16, winning 5-0 over Centerville. The six for Clarke and their two-set results were Emily Glenn (6-2, 7-6[7-1]), Abbi Nash (6-3, 6-2), Angela Zaragoza-Rosales (6-1, 6-1), Macayla Hicks (6-2, 6-1) and Emma Williams (6-1, 6-2).

For round two, the Indians took on Pella, falling 5-0. Losses were Mylee Miller (6-0, 6-1), Glenn (6-0, 6-0), Nash (6-0, 6-0), Hicks (6-0, 6-1) and Williams (6-1, 6-0). No doubles were played in either round.

The Lady Indians season finished at 3-6.