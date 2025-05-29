Clarke golf season ends at regionals

The Clarke golf season has come to an end, as the Indians fail to advance the team or any individual golfers to state.

OTTUMWA – In their last regular season game on May 12, Clarke placed fifth with 350 points. Aydan Mathews placed 12th with 81 points. Ryan Diehl took 21 with 87 points. Peyton Lynn tied for 23rd with Davis County’s Brady Stuchel with 89 points. Kohen Poore came in 27th with 93 points, Kale Tyler 29 with 99 points and Cole Jacobsen 30th with 101.

Team scores – 1. Ablia 302, 2. Knoxville 316, 3. Chariton 317, 4. Davis County 324, 5. Clarke 350, 6. EBF 361, 7. Centerville 363

ATLANTIC – On May 13, the boys team participated in the Class 3A qualifier for the Red Oak District at Atlantic, placing fifth as a team with a score of 351. With 84 points, Lynn was the highest Indian finisher in 20th place in a four-way tie with Hunter Lyon of Winterset, Treyton Lee of ADM and Grant Schroeder of Glenwood. Jacobsen tied for 24th with Owen Neve of Harlan Community with 85 points. In 30th were Mathews and Poore with 91 points, along with Harlan Community’s Gabe Arkfeld. Diehl took 33rd with 92 points, tying with Creston’s Chasse Downing and Glenwood’s Jack Johnson. Levi Cotner tied for 36th with Reid Breeding of Winterset with 93 points.

Team scores – 1. ADM 294, 2. Winterset 327, 3. Harlan Comm. 343, 4. Creston 349, 5. Clarke 351, 6. Red Oak 409.

OSKALOOSA – Clarke’s lone female golfer this season Sophia Davis finished in 33rd place last Wednesday with a score of 107 in Class 3A Region 3 play. She had a four-way tie with Taylor Dolezal of South Tama, Mira Heidemann of Carlisle and Brenna Gathers of Fort Madison. VERIFY SCORES

At a regular season game May 13 at Oskaloosa, Davis took seventh place with a score of 94.