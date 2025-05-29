Clarke baseball opens season with two wins

Clarke baseball opened their season last week with two wins and one loss.

Last Tuesday, they won 17-2 over Central Decatur in four innings. Gauge Gaskill led in runs with three total including three hits. Two runs each were scored by Seth Oswald, Ethan Danley, Nash Bishop, Tayton Dudney and Joey Turpin. Bryce Giza, Brock Watson, Cole Jacobsen and Luke Wade had one run apiece. The team had four strikeouts at the plate - two from Watson and one each from Deegan Neese and Giza.

On base, the Indians totaled 12 stolen bases - three from Oswald, two each from Gaskill, Bishop and Wade and one apiece from Danley, Jacobsen and Turpin. The team totaled nine assists, 12 putouts, two errors, allowed three stolen bases and threw out two base steals.

On the pitcher’s mound, Gaskill, Bishop and Jacobsen split pitching duties. Gaskill threw 23 pitches and allowed one walk. Bishop threw 15 pitches and struck out two. Jacobsen had 39 pitches with two hits, two walks and struck out three.

CLARKE – 4-6-6-1.

Neese: 4 AB, 3 ROE, 1 SO, 2 A, 6 PO, 2 TOS, 3 SBA. Oswald: 4 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 3 1B, 1 RBI, 3 SBA, 3 SB. Giza: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 SO, 1 A, 1 PO, 1 E. Watson: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 2 SO, 1 PO. Gaskill: 4 AB, 3 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 SBA, 2 SB, 1 A, 1.1 IP, 23 PC, 4 OAB, 1 BB. Jacobsen: 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SBA, 1 SB, 3 A, 1.1 IP, 39 PC, 7 OAB, 2 BB, 3 SO. Danley: 1 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 1 SBA, 1 SB, 4 PO, 1 E. Bishop: 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 HBP, 2 SBA, 2 SB, 2 A, 1.1 IP, 15 PC, 3 OAB, 2 SO. Turpin: 2 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB. Wade: 1 AB, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 SBA, 2 SB.

CENTRAL DECATUR – 0-2-0-0. Team: 14 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 2 ROE, 5 SO, 6 SBA, 3.2 IP, 154 PC, 7 H, 17 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 2 HB, 4 SO.

AFTON – On Thursday, Clarke took on East Union for a scrimmage, winning 3-1 in seven innings.

One run each was made by Watson, Neese and Eli Fry. The team had a total of six hits - two from Giza and one each from Neese, Fry, Oswald and Watson - and 11 strikeouts. Watson, Oswald and Turpin each stole one base. The team had seven assists, 21 putouts and three errors. Neese led in putouts with nine, followed by Casey Wade with five. Giza pitched 6.1 innings, throwing 93 pitches with 22 opponents at bat. He allowed two hits, one run, two walks, one hit batter and struck out seven. Gaskill pitched for 0.2 innings, throwing seven times against two opponents; he struck out one.

CLARKE – 1-0-0-0-0-2-0. Neese: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 2 SO 9 PO. Fry: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO, 1 PO. Oswald: 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SBA, 1 SB, 1 A, 3 PO. Watson: 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SO, 1 SBA, 1 SB, 1 E. Giza: 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SO, 2 A, 0.2 IP, 7 PC, 2 OAB, 1 SO. Gaskill: 2 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO, 2 A, 1 PO, 1 E, 6.1 IP, 93 PC, 22 OAB, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 HB, 7 SO. Bishop: 3 AB, 2 SO, 2 PO, 1 E. Danley: 2 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO. Dudney: 3 AB, 2 SO, 2 A. Casey Wade: 5 PO. Turpin: 2 SBA, 1 SB.

EU – 0-0-0-0-0-0-1. Team: 24 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 BB, 2 HBP, 2 ROE, 8 SO, 1 SBA, 7.0 IP, 108 PC, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO.

MARTENSDALE – The Indians’ single loss came last week on the road, 3-2 to the Martensdale-St Marys Blue Devils.

Fry had one run and Oswald the other; both were the only two to have hits in the game, with one for Fry and two for Oswald. The team totaled eight strike outs, three walks and one hit by pitch. There were seven stolen bases - three by Fry and two apiece by Oswald and Gaskill. Neese accounted for 10 of the team’s 20 putouts.

Oswald pitched six innings, throwing 86 times against 24 opponents. He allowed five hits, three runs, had one error, two walks and struck out 10 times.

CLARKE – 0-0-0-1-0-1-0. Neese: 3 AB, 2 SO, 10 PO, 1 E, 4 SBA. Fry: 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 3 SBA, 3 SB. Oswald: 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 3B, 2 SBA, 2 SB, 6.0 IP, 86 PC, 24 OAB, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO. Giza: 3 AB, 1 SO, 4 A. Gaskill: 1 AB, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 3 SBA, 2 SB, 2 A, 1 PO. Jacobsen: 2 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO. Danley: 3 AB, 2 SO. Dudney: 3 AB, 1 SO, 1 A, 1 PO. C. Wade: 7 PO. Watson: 1 PO.

MARTENSDALE-ST MARYS – 1-0-0-1-0-1-0. 24 AB, 3 R, 5 H, 2 1B, 3 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 2 ROE, 8 SO, 7 SBA, 7 SB, 7 A, 21 PO, 1 TOS, 7.0 IP, 113 PC, 22 OAB, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 HB, 9 SO.