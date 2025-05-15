Girls tennis at SCC tournament

Clarke girls tennis placed fifth at the SCC tennis tournament in Knoxville last Tuesday of six teams.

The doubles team of Mylee Miller and Emily Glenn defeated their Albia opponents 6-0 and 6-0 in two sets, and their Centerville opponents 4-0 and 4-0 in two sets. Jolynn McKnight and Abbi Nash had two successful match-ups - a 6-1 and 6-3 win over Centerville and a 4-1 and 4-3 (5-4) win over Albia.

Miller and Glenn lost to Davis County 6-0 and 6-1, and to a different Centerville duo pairing 4-2, 3-4 (3-5) and 1-0 (7-4). McKnight and Nash took on the same Knoxville duo twice, losing both two sets in both matches 6-0. They also fell to Davis County 4-0 and 4-3 (5-0).

In singles, Angela Zaragoza-Rosales lost to Knoxville 4-0 and 4-0, and Davis County 6-1 and 6-3. Macayla Hicks lost to Albia 4-2 and 4-1, and to Davis County 6-3 and 6-3.