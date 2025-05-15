Clarke track runs at Chariton

At Chariton May 8, the boys placed sixth with 50 points and the girls fifth with 86 points.

Drake Moore was the boys’ only medalist, finishing third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.55. For the girls, individually Victoria Rosales placed second with a person best in the high jump with a height of 4-10. Third place finishers were Kya Thornton in the 100m dash with a time of 12.92 and Finley Cooper in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.04, a personal best. The 4x100m shuttle hurdle relay team of Josie Moore, Miah Graves, Cooper and Reagan Fry took first place with a time of 1:11.00, also a season best. The 4x100m relay team of Moore, Rosales, Cooper and Thornton placed third at 52.67.

The meet included several personal bests for both boys and girls - Levi White, 110m hurdles; Javier Munoz and Jared Perdomo, 200m; Cristian Cortez and Conner Williams, 400m; Milad Ibraheem and Ethan Earls, 400m hurdles, Micah Domina, 800m, Drake Moore, shot put, Fry, 400m hurdles, Claire Jacobsen, 1500m and 3000m, Ahnyka Hewlett, discus, Fry long jump and Maddie Sweeney shot put. Domina and Thornton set season bests in the 3200m and 200m, respectively. The boys relay teams of the 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m and 4x800m all set seat bests. In addition to the girls 4x100m shuttle hurdle, the 4x400m and 4x800m relay teams also had season best times.

Results

BOYS

Team scores - Knoxville 198, Davis County 170, Chariton 96, Centerville 77, Albia 76.5, Clarke 50, Cardinal 35.5, EBF 30.

100m

3. Moore - 11.55

13. Kye Dowell - 12.41

110m hurdles

4. Urijah Fry - 16.47

9. White - 18.54 PR

200m

9. Munoz - 25.08 PR

11. Perdomo - 25.88 PR

400m

9. Cortez - 57.45 PR

10. Williams - 57.61 PR

400m hurdles

12. Ibraheem - 1:08.12 PR

14. Earls - 1:09.84 PR

800m

8. Domina - 2:19.59 PR

9. Zeke Lundquist - 2:21.02

1600m

5. DeVante Caldwell - 5:01.72

15. Jul Zamarripa Contreras - 6:05.31

3200m

7. Domina - 11:30.02 SB

Discus

11. Angel Torres - 103-04

14. Ethan Danley - 95-00

High jump

6. Jayce Stowers - 5-02

Long jump

7. Lincoln Hill - 17-09

Shot put

6. Moore - 40-04.50 PR

12. Torres - 24-06.50

800 sprint medley

7. 1:47.41

1600 sprint medley

6. 4:34.43

4x100m relay

5. 46.88 SB

4x200m relay

6. 1:41.25 SB

4x100m shuttle hurdle

4. 1:10.09

4x400m

5. 3:54.87 SB

4x800m

6. 10:06.51 SB

GIRLS

Team scores - Davis County 149, EBF 143.5, Albia 97, Chariton 96, Clarke 86, Centerville 69, Knoxville 49, Cardinal 41.5.

100m

3. Thornton - 12.92

5. Rosales - 13.67

100m hurdles

3. Cooper - 17.04 PR

4. J. Moore - 17.88

200m

5. Thornton - 27.40 SB

14. Maisy Davis - 35.77

400m

11. Ji Aldeityrriaga Hernan - 1:34.92

400m hurdles

4. R. Fry - 1:13.23 PR

1500m

5. Jacobsen - 5:45.85 PR

6. Izzy Hay - 5:46.19

3000m

4. Jacobsen - 12:16.30 PR

Discus

8. Hewlett - 75-08.50 PR

12. Sweeney - 69-00

High jump

2. Rosales - 4-10 PR

Long jump

6. R. Fry - 14-07.25 PR

Shot put

9. Sweeney - 26-01 PR

13. Abbie Schlichte - 23-05.50

800 sprint medley

8. 2:23.92

1600 sprint medley

7. 5:26.66

4x100m

3. 52.67

4x200m

4. 1:54.53

4x100m shuttle hurdle

1. 1:11.00 SB

4x400m

5. 4:44.85 SB

4x800m

5. 11:55.75 SB