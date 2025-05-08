Clarke, Murray run at Chet Relays

MOUNT AYR – Clarke and Murray runners traveled to Mount Ayr last Tuesday for the Chet Relay high school coed meet. The Clarke boys team placed 11th with 22 points and Murray finished in 12th with 12 points. Mount Ayr took first with 116 points, Lenox second with 95 points and Southeast Warren third with 64 points. Clarke girls placed third with 84 points and Murray fifth with 34 points. Interstate 35 took first with 165 points while the home team took second with 146.

The Indians had three individual finishers in the meet. DeVante Caldwell placed second in the 1600m run with a time of 5:00.93. Third place finishers were Urijah Fry in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.03 and Micah Domina in the 3200m run with a time of 11:33.28.

Top-place finishers for the Lady Mustangs were Keirsten Klein in first in the discus with a distance of 97-01. Klein placed second in the shot put with a mark of 33-02.50, and Karina Romero second in the discus with 83-feet. The Lady Indians had five individual top-three finishes and four in relays. Individually, Finley Cooper finished in first in the 100m hurdles and Josie Moore second, with times of 17.19 and 17.21, respectively. Second place in the 400m hurdles went to Reagan Fry with a time of 1:13.83. Kya Thornton and Victoria Rosales took second and third in the 100m dash with times of 12.94 and 13.28. Relay teams in the 4x100m (Moore, Rosales, Cooper and Thornton) and 4x100m shuttle hurdle (Moore, Cooper, Miah Graves and Fry) both took first, with times of 52.65 and 1:12.24, respectively. The 4x200m relay team of Rosales, Thornton, Fry and Graves placed second with a time of 1:52.11 and the 4x800m team of Parker Truitt, Izzy Hay, Piper Hertz and Natalie McGaw placed third with a final time of 12:03.13.

Boys

100m

5. Nolan Gannon (M) - 11.73

7. Kye Dowell (C) - 12.07

18. Jaxton Page (C) - 12.59

21. Grady Mongar (M) - 12.76

24. Kenric Anderson (M) - 13.91

110m hurdles

2. U. Fry (C) - 16.03

14. Levi White (C) - 19.13

200m

14. J. Page (C) - 26.47

15. Lincoln Hill (C) - 26.61

31. Anderson (M) - 31.04

36. Eli Yoder (M) - 38.05

400m

6. AJ Clarke (M) - 55.60

11. Cristian Cortez (C) - 58.49

12. Conner Williams (C) - 58.59

800m

12. Domina (C) - 2:20.37

13. Zeke Lundquist (C) - 2:20.68

25. Jake Pontier (C) - 2:32.30

1600m

2. Caldwell (C) - 5:00.93

14. Jacob Keller (M) - 5:48.54

18. Wylee Wright (M) - 6:01.90

20. Jul Zamarripa Contreras (C) - 6:06.44

3200m

3. Domina (C) - 11:33.28

Discus

18. Ethan Danley (C) - 93-08

20. Wyatt Patton (M) - 93-05

23. Sawyer Shields (C) - 92-04

25. Bryson Fuller (M) - 88-11

31. Angel Torres (C) - 84-09

37. Brock Heaberlin (M) - 70-06

High jump

4. Clarke (M) - 5-08

7. Keller (M) - 5-06

9. Jayce Stowers (C) - 5-04

Long jump

12. Azahel Herrera (C) - 17-08.50

13. Keegan Chew (M) - 17-07.50

17. Hill (C) - 16-06

Shot put

10. Torres (C) - 37-08

27. Patton (M) - 31-11

28. Danley (C) - 31-04

37. Heaberlin (M) - 27-02.50

40. Logan Pate (M) - 23-03

800 sprint medley

4. Murray A - 1:45.05

8. Murray B - 1:47.88

10. Clarke - 1:50.03

4x100m relay

8. Murray A - 48.26

12. Clarke - 50.34

21. Murray B - 56.93

4x200m relay

5. Murray - 1:39.94

8. Clarke - 1:41.44

4x110m shuttle hurdle

6. Clarke - 1:09.71

4x400m relay

7. Clarke - 3:58.84

10. Murray - 4:18.98

4x800m relay

6. Clarke - 10:08.35

Distance medley

8. Clarke - 4:29.94

9. Murray - 4:36.77

Girls

100m

2. Thronton (C) - 12.94

3. Rosales (C) - 13.28

12. Alex Clark (M) - 15.28

18. Arlette Esteban (M) - 16.71

19. Victoria Johnson (M) - 16.87

200m

19. Esteban (M) - 36.59

20. Johnson (M) - 36.70

400m

9. Marlee Busick (M) - 1:15.45

100m hurdles

1. Cooper (C) - 17.19

2. Moore (C) - 17.21

400m hurdles

2. R. Fry (C) - 1:13.83

6. Sierra Cleghorn (M) - 1:18.18

800m

6. Aylah Miller (M) - 2:51.73

1500m

5. Claire Jacobsen (C) - 5:53.32

3200m

4. Jacobsen (C) - 12:38.28

Discus

1. Klein (M) - 97-01

2. Romero (M) - 83

8. Ahnyka Hewlett (C) - 70-10

16. Maddie Sweeney (C) - 63-10

High jump

5. Cleghorn (M) - 4-06

7. Rosales (C) - 4-06

Long jump

8. R. Fry (C) - 13-08.50

9. Liliana Contreras (C) - 13-05

15. Kinga Kukus (M) - 12-05.50

16. Busick (M) - 12-01.00

17. Miller (M) - 11-08.00

Shot put

2. Klein (M) - 33-02.50

10. Romero (M) - 27-03.00

12. Hewlett (C) - 25-06

14. Abbie Schlichte (C) - 24-03

800 sprint medley

6. Murray A - 2:09.82

9. Clarke - 2:16.82

10. Murray B - 2:21.13

4x100m relay

1. Clarke A - 52.65

9. Clarke B - 1:00.95

11. Murray A - 1:06.00

12. Murray B - 1:07.10

4x200m relay

2. Clarke - 1:52.11

7. Murrray - 2:16.89

4x100m shuttle hurdle

1. Clarke - 1:12.24

4x400m relay

4. Clarke - 4:50.82

5. Murray - 4:53.49

4x800m relay

3. Clarke - 12:03.13

Distance medley

7. Clarke - 5:17

10. Murray - 5:37.29