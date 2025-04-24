Soccer wins at home

The Clarke soccer teams both won their games over Centerville on Friday. The girls won their match 3-1 and the boys 4-0.

Earlier in the week, both teams traveled to Lamoni to take on the Lamoni Demons. Despite scoring the only goal in the first half, the Lady Demons reared back and allowed no goals in the second while scoring two of their own for a 2-1 loss for the Lady Indians.

Izzy Hay was the game’s only goal-maker. She had nine shot attempts and eight shots on goal. Amy Morales was the goalkeeper for the 80 minute match. She allowed two goals.

The Lady Indians held the Chariton Lady Chargers to just one goal on Thursday at Chariton. During the contest, Candelaria Pedro had one shot on goal and one shot attempt, and Izzy Hay three shot attempts with one shot on goal attempt. Morales allowed just one goal during the game. The Indians and the Chargers tied their game 1-1, with Clarke scoring in the first half and Chariton in the second.

Individual game stats not available at press time.