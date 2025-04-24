Clarke golf at Southwest Iowa Cup

Clarke golfers participated in the Southwest Iowa Cup last Tuesday. The boys team played at the Crestmoor Golf Club in Creston and the girls at Lakeshore Golf and Country Club in Afton. A combined score of 756 by Winterset won them the trophy, with Mount Ayr in second at 759. Clarke golf won the trophy last year.

Sophie Davis, Clarke’s lone female golfer, medaled at fifth with a score of 104.

Overall, the boys team scored 375 points. Peyton Lynn had the lowest score of 92, Ryan Diehl and Kohen Poore each had 93, Cole Jacobsen 97, Aydan Mathews 103 and Kale Tyler 109.