Clarke tennis nets wins and losses

OSKALOOSA – The Oskaloosa Lady Indians hosted the Clarke Lady Indians tennis team last Monday, going 9-0 over the visiting team in singles and doubles.

Emily Glenn lost to her opponent 8-6, Macayla Hicks lost her set 8-4, Abbi Nash lost 8-3, and Mylee Miller, Jolynn McKnight and Angela Zaragoza-Rosales all lost 8-1.

In doubles, the team of McKnight and Nash lost 8-4, Miller and Glenn lost 8-3 and Zaragoza-Rosales and Emma Williams lost 8-2.

CHARITON – The Clarke boys tennis team took down the Chariton Chargers on April 8 7-2.

Nathaniel Rowe won his set 8-6, Easton Brokaw won 8-3 and Luke Wade and Jonathan Galvez both won 8-1. Austin Stoll lost to his opponent 8-4 and Casey Wade lost 8-3.

Each doubles team won their matches. Casey Wade and Luke Wade won 8-4, Rowe and Galvez 8-3 and Brokaw and Carson Jones 8-1.

OSCEOLA – At home on April 8, the girls tennis team lost by one point to Southwest Valley 5-4.

McKnight and Hicks won their single sets 8-4 and 8-0 respectively. Zaragoza-Rosales, Nash and Miller lost their sets 8-4, 8-3 and 8-1 each, while Glenn lost her set in a tiebreaker 9-8 (7-4).

The doubles teams of McKnight and Nash and Zaragoza-Rosales and Williams won their matches, while Miller and Glenn lost theirs.

OSCEOLA – The Clarke Inidans won over Albia by one point on April 10, 5-4.

In singles, Casey Wade, Rowe, Luke Wade and Brokaw won their sets with scores of 9-7, 8-3, 9-8 (10-8) and 8-3 respectively. Stoll lost his set 8-2 and Glavez lost 8-1.

The doubles pair of Rowe and Galvez won over their opponents 8-3. Pairs of Casey and Luke Wade and Brokaw and Jones lost their respective sets 8-3 and 8-1.