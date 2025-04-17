Clarke runners run at ADM Coed

The girls track team earned 52.5 points for sixth place of six teams. ADM placed first with 156 points, Winterset second with 102.5 points and Des Moines Christian took third with 96.5 points.

Kya Thornton placed first in the 200m dash and second in the 100m dash with times of 27.85 and 12.97 respectively. Victoria Rosales had a fourth place finish in the high jump with a height of 4-06.00 and fifth in the 100m dash with a time of 13.88.

Three of the four relay teams placed fifth - 800 sprint medley at 2:23.79, 4x200m relay at 1:59.44 and the 4x100m shuttle hurdle at 1:17.54. The teams are made up of, respectively, Emilee Boyd, Parker Truitt, Hertz and Izzy Hay, Josie Moore, Rosales, Lauren Nish and Miah Graves and Moore, Graves, Finley Cooper and Fry.

The boys team placed seventh of seven with a score of 28. The home team took first with 149 points. Dallas Center-Grimes took second with 120 points, and 99 points had Des Moines Christian take third.

Urijah Fry placed third in the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.62. Drake Moore placed fifth with a time of 11.49 in the 100m dash. The distance medley team of Kye Dowell, Jared Perdomo, Jacob Barjas and Brody Feehan placed fifth with a time of 4:35.33.

ADM results

Girls

100m

2. Thornton - 12.97

5. Victoria Rosales - 13.88

100m hurdles

6. Reagan Fry - 17.99

200m

1. Thornton - 27.85

11. Aldeiturriaga Hern - 38.16

400m

6. Piper Hertz - 1:10.59

3000m

7. Claire Jacobsen - 12:39.78

Discus

9. Mallory Tidman - 75-06

13. Madelyn Sweeney - 69.06

14. Ahnyka Hewlett - 67-07

High jump

4. Rosales - 4-06.00

Long jump

Fry - 17-01.00

Shot put

10. Abbie Schlichte - 26-01.00

11. Sweeney - 25-05.50

12. Hewlett - 24-09.00

800 sprint medley

5. 2:23.79

4x200m relay

5. 1:59.44

4x100m shuttle hurdles

5. 1:17.54

Distance medley

6. 5:28.56

Boys

100m

5. Moore - 11.49

12. Jaxton Page - 12.42

110m hurdles

3. Fry - 16.62

200m

12. Lincoln Hill - 26.12

13. Gavin Page - 26.35

400m

9. Conner Williams - 58.95

13. Caleb Irving - 1:08.14

800m

13. Edwin Gomez-Perez - 2:50.59

3200m

7. Micah Domina - 11:21.69

Discus

14. Angel Torres - 99-11

17. Sawyer Shields - 91-06

18. Ethan Danley - 91-02

High jump

8. Jayce Stowers - 5-02.00

Long jump

10. Azahel Herrera - 17-10.75

12. Hill - 17-03.00

Shot put

14. Moore - 37-08.00

18. Torres - 33-06.00

19. Drake Wright - 30-06.00

800 sprint medley

7. 1:47.94

4x200m relay

6. 1:42.06

4x110m shuttle hurdle

6. 1:14.25

4x800m relay

7. 10:32.98

Distance medley

5. 4:35.33