Clarke girls compete at EBF

The Clarke Lady Indians ran at the EBF Burdell Hensley Girls Invitational in Eddyville last Thursday, placing fifth with 90 points. East Marshall placed first with 133 points, the home team took second with 121 points and third went to Lynnville-Sully with 116 points.

Kya Thornton placed third in both the 100- and 200m dashes, with times of 13.31 and 27.59. Claire Jacobsen placed third in the 3000m run with a time of 12:55.13. In the 100m hurdles, Josie Moore and Reagan Fry placed second and third respectively, with times of 17.70 and 17.83. Fry also placed second in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:06.16. In the high jump, Victoria Rosales tied for second with Makayla Crosby of Cardinal with a height of 4-06.00. Mallory Tidman placed third in the discus with a distance of 82-02.

The 4x100m relay team placed second, and the 4x100m shuttle hurdle relay placed third.

Results

100m

3. Kya Thornton - 13.31

5. Victoria Rosales - 13.86

22. Maisy Davis - 17.06

200m

3. Thornton - 27.59

4. Rosales - 28.71

20. Davis - 37.24

800m

9. Claire Jacobsen - 3:06.58

1500m

6. Izzy Hay - 6:06.26

3000m

3. Jacobsen - 12:55.13

100m hurdles

2. Josie Moore - 17.70

3. Reagan Fry - 17.81

4. Finley Cooper - 17.83

12. Miah Graves - 19.50

400m hurdles

2. Fry - 1:06.16

Long jump

6. Reagan Fry - 13-02.25

High jump

2. Rosales - 4-06.00 TIE

Discus

3. Mallory Tidman - 82-02

17. Madelyn Sweeney - 56-11

Shot put

13. Sweeney - 24-09.00

17. Tidman - 23-07.50

4x100m relay

2. 53.95

9. 1:02.38

4x200m relay

7. 2:16.73

4x800m relay

6. 13:20.21

800m medley

7. 2:2.074

4x100m shuttle hurdle

3. 1:14.92