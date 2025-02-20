Clarke basketball ends regular seasons

Clarke basketball hosted Central Decatur last Tuesday for senior night, with the girls falling 45-26, and the boys in a close game of 57-53.

In the girls game, Maisy McCoy scored eight points, Reese Shaw with seven, Kya Thornton with six, Reagan Fry with four and Emilee Boyd with one; McCoy has two three-point shots and Shaw one. Fry had nine total rebounds, followed by Thornton’s eight and Shaw’s seven. Shaw also logged five steals, and Fry and Miah Graves had four each.

Ryan Diehl had 13 points in the game, followed by Peyton Lynn and Brock Watson with 10 each. Jordyn Deleon Elias added eight, Brock Nall seven and Nash Bishop five. Diehl had three, three-point shots, Lynn two and one each from Bishop, Nall and Deleon Elias. Watson lead in rebounds with eight total of the team’s 25, with Lynn making six and Bishop five. Bishop had four assists and four steals, Lynn four assists and Diehl the team’s four blocks.

Their games at Des Moines North on Friday were cancelled due to weather. With regular season play finished, the Lady Indians’ season record ended at 3-17 and the Indians at 5-16.

The girls competed against Roland Story on Saturday in Round One of Class 3A - Region 7 play. They fell to the Norsemen 80-32.

The boys will begin post-season play on Feb. 24. According to brackets released by Iowa High School Athletic Association on Monday, Clarke will play against ADM (16-4 as of the bracket release) at ADM.

Clarke’s Reagan Fry fights to get the ball from a Central Decatur player at last Tuesday’s home game against the Cardinals. (OST photo Roe Wittenauer)

CLARKE 26

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 11 1-10 26. Reagan Fry 2 0-0 4, Kya Thornton 3 0-0 6, Reese Shaw 3 0-0 7, Maisy McCoy 3 0-4 8, Emilee Boyd 0 1-2 1. 3-point goals – 3 (Shaw 1, McCoy 2). Rebounds – 33 (Fry 9, Thornton 8, Shaw 7, McCoy 4, Miah Graves 1, Boyd 3, Abbie Schlichte 1). Assists – 6 (Fry 1, Shaw 2, McCoy 2, Boyd 1). Steals – 21 (Fry 4, Thornton 3, Shaw 5, McCoy 3, Sara Fry 1, Graves 4, Schlichte 1). Blocks – 0. Turnovers –24. Team fouls –15. Fouled out – 0.

CENTRAL DECATUR 45

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 19 5-12 45. Soiyer Smith 1 1-2 3, Makenna Perkins 3 1-2 7, Addy Schreck 2 0-0 4, Breegan Lindsey 4 3-7 11, Abigail Leahy 3 0-0 7, Landi Leeper 4 0-0 9, Cortlynn Cook 2 0-1 4. 3-point goals – 2 (G. Leahy 1, Leeper 1). Rebounds – 40 (Smith 6, Perkins 3, Schreck 6, Lindsey 11, A. Leahy 3, Grace Leahy 2, Leeper 2, Cook 4, Taylor Leahy 1, Piper Helton 1, Morgan Buckingham 1). Assists – 12 (Smith 3, Perkins 4, Lindsey 3, A. Leahy 1, Leeper 1). Steals – 16 (Perkins 7, Schreck 2, Lindsey 2, Perkins 1, G. Leahy 1, Cook 1, T. Leahy 1, Helton 1). Blocks – 2 (Lindsey 1, Buckingham 1). Turnovers – 30. Team fouls – 12. Fouled out – 0.

Roland Story 80, Clarke 32

BOYS

Nash Bishop (2) looks for an opening around Central Decatur’s defense. (OST photo Roe Wittenauer)

CLARKE 53

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 22 1-4 53. Peyton Lynn 4 0-0 10, Nash Bishop 2 0-0 5, Brock Watson 5 0-0 10, Ryan Diehl 5 0-0 13, Jordyn Deleon Elias 3 1-4 8, Brock Nall 3 0-0 7. 3-point goals – 8 (Lynn 2, Bishop 1, Diehl 3, Deleon Elias 1, Nall 1). Rebounds – 25 (Lynn 6, Bishop 5, Watson 8, Diehl 1, Logan Gracey 1, Nall 2). Assists – 15 (Eli Fry 1, Lynn 4, Bishop 4, Diehl 3, Deleon Elias 1, Nall 2). Steals – 12 (Lynn 1, Bishop 4, Watson 1, Diehl 2, Gracey 3, Deleon Elias 1). Blocks – 4 (Diehl). Turnovers – 7. Team fouls – 22. Fouled out – 1 (Bishop).

CENTRAL DECATUR 57

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 18 17-24 57. Nash Dykes 6 6-8 21, Gavin Smith 0 1-2 1, Asher Norman 5 0-0 10, Paxon Applegate 6 10-14 22, Blake Boyd 1 0-0 3. 3-point goals – 4 (Dykes 3, Boyd 1). Rebounds – 31 (Dykes 2, Smith 5, Norman 8, Applegate 14, Boyd 1, Brody Hamilton 1). Assists – 12 (Dykes 2, Smith 3, Applegate 3, Boyd 1, Hamilton 3). Steals – 6 (Dykes 2, Norman 2, Hamilton 2). Blocks – 2 (Norman 1, Applegate 1). Turnovers – 10. Team fouls – 7. Fouled out – 0.