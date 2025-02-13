Murray teams win over Moulton-Udell

Both Murray basketball teams took the win in their single games last week, on the road at Moulton-Udell. The girls won their contest 67-35, and the boys 53-18.

The girls took an early lead of 22-11 over Moulton-Udell in the first quarter, with a 37-20 lead at halftime. They allowed the Lady Eagles only 15 points in the second half to their 30. Leah Frederick was the high scorer with 20 points, followed by 16 from Maliya Berry. Frederick had two, three-point shots and Berry one for the team’s three three-pointers. Other scorers for the Lady Mustangs were Keirsten Klein with eight, Karina Romero with six, Aylah Miller and Kinga Kukus with four, Mallory Page with three and two each from Gracie Mathes, Addie Eckels and Kenzi Mongar.

Berry had 15 of the team’s 38 rebounds with eight offensive and seven defensive, and Klein had 10 - five offensive and defensive. Berry led the teams in assists with four, with Frederick having seven steals. Klein the team’s lone block.

The boys allowed the host team nine points in the first half to their 24, no points in the third to their 18 and nine in the fourth to their 11th.

GIRLS

MURRAY 67

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 30 4-14 67. Maliya Berry 7 1-2 16, Mallory Page 1 1-2 3, Leah Frederick 9 0-4 20, Keirsten Klein 3 2-2 8, Karina Romero 3 0-1 6, Aylah Miller 2 0-0 4, Kinga Kukus 2 0-3 4, Kenzi Mongar 1 0-0 2, Kenzi Mongar 1 0-0 2, Addie Eckels 1 0-0 2, Gracie Mathes 1 0-0 2. 3-point goals – 3 (Berry 1, Frederick 2). Rebounds – 38 (Berry 15, Page 2, Frederick 2, Klein 10, Romero 2, Miller 1, Ella Mateer 2, Mongar 2, Mathes 2). Assists – 15 (Berry 4, Page 3, Frederick 3, Klein 2, Miller 1, Kukus 1, Mateer 1). Steals – 23 (Berry 3, Page 4, Frederick 7, Klein 2, Romero 2, Miller 2, Kukus 3). Blocks – 1 (Klein). Turnovers – 15. Team fouls – 13. Fouled out – 0.

MOULTON-UDELL 35

(FG FT PTS) Totals – 12 8-11 35. Miah Burgher 1 3-4 6, Claire Swarts 3 0-0 6, Ashlyn Lasley 3 2-2 8, Rachel Ogden 3 2-2 10, Delaney Kaster 1 0-0 2, Madison Barber 1 1-3 3. 3-point goals – 3 (Burgher 1, Ogden 2). Rebounds – 28 (Burgher 9, Swarts 1, Lasley 5, Ogden 6, Kaster 2, Barber 5). Assists – 9 (Burgher 3, Lasley 1, Ogden 2, Kaster 1, Shay Cranston 1, Barber 1). Steals – 5 (Burgher 2, Ogden 1, Kaster 1, Barber 1). Blocks – 7 (Swarts 3, Ogden 2, Lasley 2). Turnovers – 29. Team fouls – 10. Fouled out – 0.

BOYS

MURRAY 53, MOULTON-UDELL 18

Individual stats not available at press time.