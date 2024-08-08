Murray players named to Bluegrass All-Conference Teams

The Murray softball and baseball teams had a total of nine players named to the all-conference teams with the Bluegrass Conference.

On the softball team, first team picks were Presley VanWinkle and Keirsten Klein; second team were Karina Romero, Megan Henrichs and Cejay Kent, and Leah Frederick received an honorable mention.

The baseball team saw Caden Page on the first team, Wyatt Patton on the second team and Kace Patton with an honorable mention.

Softball

Sophomore Keirsten Klein played third base. She started 27 games and played in 28, with 36 hits and 27 runs. Her hits included 18 hits, seven doubles and 11 home runs with 40 runs batted in. She went three-for-three in base stealing. On defense, Klein had 45 assists and 27 putouts.

Junior pitcher Presley VanWinkle started and played in 29 games. At bat, she had 45 hits and 38 runs. Of her 45 hits, 28 were hits, 14 doubles, two triples and one home run; she had 27 runs batted in. She had 22 of 24 successful base stealing. In the field, VanWinkle had 50 assists and 25 putouts.

As pitcher, VanWinkle threw 2,567 pitches against 776 opponents. She allowed 175 hits, 97 runs, 50 walks, 69 errors and struck out her opponents 175 times. She ended her season with a 23-6 pitching record.

Senior Megan Henrichs played first base this year, playing and starting 27 games. She had 17 hits and 12 runs, with 14 hits and three home runs with 14 runs batted in. On first base, she had 159 putouts.

Senior Cejay Kent played and started 29 games, and had 21 hits and 20 runs. Of her hits, 17 were singles and four were doubles; she had 14 runs batted in. She had six of seven successful base steals. As shortstop, Kent had 36 assists and 30 putouts.

Sophomore Karina Romero played and started 28 games. She had 20 runs and 10 hits, with six singles, two doubles, three home runs and 11 runs batted in. She went three -for-three on stolen bases. Romero played catcher, and had nine assists and 184 putouts.

Freshman Leah Frederick played outfield. She started and played 29 games. She had 18 hits and 27 runs, 16 singles, two doubles and 12 runs batted in; she stole five bases. In the field, Frederick had two assists and 19 putouts.

Baseball

Junior Caden Page started and played in 20 games this season.

He had 24 hits with 18 runs, 19 singles, five doubles and 14 runs batted in. He successfully stole 18 bases out of 19 attempts. As shortstop/utility player, Page had 30 putouts and 28 assists.

On the pitcher’s mound, Page pitched a total of eight innings throughout the season, throwing 252 pitches against 65 opponents. He allowed 17 hits, 31 runs, 24 errors, 13 walks and had six strikeouts.

Freshman Wyatt Patton manned third base and the pitcher’s mound. He played in 20 games, all of which he started, with 17 hits and five runs. He had 16 singles and two, doubles with 10 runs batted in, with five stolen bases. Wyatt had 22 assists and 15 putouts on defense.

As pitcher, he pitched in seven games against 147 opponents, throwing 493 pitches. He allowed 26 hits, 23 runs, 15 errors, eight walks and had 32 strikeouts. He finished his season with a 3-1 pitching record.

Senior Kace Patton started and played in 20 games. He had 15 hits and seven runs, with 12 singles, three doubles and nine runs batted in; he went 12 for 12 on base stealing.

In the field as catcher, he had 19 putouts and 17 assists, and threw out 13 base stealers.