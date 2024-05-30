Mustangs win first game of season

The Murray Mustangs started their season off with a win over Melcher-Dallas, besting the Saints 10-0.

With three runs in the first inning, the Mustangs added another four in the second and three in the third.

Keegan Chew had three runs, Caden Page, Kace Patton and Ayden Lamb had two runs each, with Nathaniel Rowe having one. Page and AJ Clarke had the two, two-base hits of the night. Wyatt Patton had three RBIs in the game.

In the field, the team had five stolen bases, with one each from Page, Patton and Bryson Fuller, and two from Chew. On defense, the team had one assist from Lamb, and 10 put-outs - Chew, Rowe, Kace Patton and AJ Clarke had one each, with two each from Page, Wyatt Patton and Kendrick Mastin.

On the pitcher’s mound was Lamb, who pitched five innings with 23 opponents at bat with 80 pitches. He allowed only three hits, five walks, and struck-out five.

Stats

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 2 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 2 BB

Caden Page - 4 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE

Nathaniel Rowe - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Kace Patton - 2 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Wyatt Patton - 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 3 RBI, 1 BB

AJ Clarke - 2 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SO

Issac West - 2 AB, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 ROE

Kendrick Mastin - 3 AB, 3 SO

Ayden Lamb - 2 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO

Team - 21 AB, 10 R, 8 H, 6 1B, 2 2B, 9 RBI, 8 BB, 2 ROE, 5 SO

BASE RUNNING

Chew - 3 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

Page - 2 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

K. Patton - 2 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Bryson Fuller - 1 SBA, 1 SB

FIELDING

Chew - 1 PO

Page - 2 PO

Rowe - 1 PO

K. Patton - 1 PO

W. Patton - 2 PO

Clarke - 1 PO

Mastin - 2 PO

Lamb - 1 A

Team - 1 A, 10 PO

PITCHING

Lamb - 5.0 IP, 80 PC, 23 OAB, 3 H, 5 BBB, 5 SO