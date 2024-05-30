Lady Mustangs top Lady Saints

Murray Lady Mustangs topped the Melcher-Dallas Lady Saints 6-4 on May 23 at home.

Murray had two runs in the first inning with Melcher-Dallas having three. In the third inning, Murray had three runs with Melcher-Dallas their fourth, and Murray secured one run in the fifth inning.

Up to bat, Megan Henrichs and Maliya Berry had two runs each, with Paisley VanWinkle and Ella Matter having one each. Presley VanWinkle had three runs batted in and Cejay Kent had two. Presley VanWinkle and Keirsten Klein had one, two-base hits each. Presley VanWinkle stole one base.

In fielding, Presley VanWinkle had six assists of a team nine, and Megan Henrichs had nine of the 21 putouts. Presley VanWinkle took the pitchers mound, allowing eight hits, four runs and three strike-outs over seven innings and 85 pitches.

Murray’s game at Orient-Macksburg on May 24 postponed due to weather.

Stats

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 2 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB

Cejay Kent - 1 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 SF, 2 HBP

Karina Romero - 4 AB

Keirsten Klein - 4 AB, 1 H, 1 2B

Leah Frederick - 4 AB, 1 ROE

Megan Henrichs - 4 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 1B

Maliya Berry - 3 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 HBP

Paisley VanWinkle - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 ROE, 1 SO

Madison Henrichs - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 HBP

Ella Mateer - 1 AB

Team - 27 AB, 6 R, 7 H, 5 1B, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 1 SF, 2 BB, 4 HBP, 2 ROE, 1 SO

BASE RUNNING

Presley VanWinkle - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Mateer - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

FIELDING

Presley VanWinkle - 6 A, 2 PO

Kent - 1 A, 2 PO

Romero - 3 PO, 1 SBA

Klein - 1 A, 2 PO

Frederick - 1 PO

Megan Henrichs - 9 PO

Berry - 1 PO

Madison Henrichs - 1 A, 1 PO, 1 E

Team - 9 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 1 SBA

PITCHING

Presley VanWinkle - 7.0 IP, 85 PC, 30 OAB, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO