Clarke softball faces tough week of loses

Clarke softball started out their season with a series of losses to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Albia and Chariton; a game against Mount Ayr was postponed due to weather.

The games against Albia and Chariton were the closest loses, with both games finding the Lady Indians one run behind at the end of both 4-3.

Against Albia, Tory Henry had two of the runs and Maisy McCoy had one. Henry had the single, three-base hit of the game, with Maisy McCoy and Maddy McCoy each having a double. The McCoys and Ali Henry each had an RBI. With base running, Maisy McCoy, Ali Henry and Reese Shaw each stole a base.

In the field, Maddy McCoy had seven putouts and Reese Shaw had nine of the team’s 25. Seven assists went to T. Henry, Maisy McCoy and A. Henry with two, and Avery Watson with one.

Watson and Abbi Nash were the pitchers with Watson taking 5.1 innings, 106 pitches across 22 opponents. She allowed four hits, three runs, had two errors, five walks and eight strike-outs. Nash pitched for 1.2 innings with seven opponents and 29 pitches, allowing one hit, one run, had one error, one walk and one strike-out.

Results

May 20

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 8, Clarke 3

Innings-runs

EBF: 2-1, 4-1, 6-5, 7-1

Clarke: 6-2, 7-1

HITTING

Team - 29 AB, 3 R, 7 H, 6 1B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 7 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 3 R, 3 SBA, 3 SB

FIELDING

Team - 7 A, 21 PO, 2 E, 3 SBA

PITCHING

Team - 7.0 IP, 133 PC, 33 OAB, 12 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO

May 22

Albia 4, Clarke 2

Albia: 5-2, 6-1 7-1

Clarke: 1-1, 4-1, 5-1

HITTING

Tory Henry - 4 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 3B

Maisy McCoy - 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Maddy McCoy - 4 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 SO

Ali Henry - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SO

Avery Watson - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 SO

Reese Shaw - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO

Macy Jacobson - 3 AB, 2 SO

Ahnyka Hewlett - 2 AB, 1 SO

Marissa Bakley - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 SO

Abbi Nash - 1 AB, 1 SO

Team - 30 AB, 3 R, 9 H, 6 1B, 2 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 12 SO

BASE RUNNING

Maisy McCoy - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

A. Henry - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Shaw - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 1 R, 3 SBA, 3 SB

FIELDING

T. Henry - 2 A, 1 PO

Maisy McCoy - 2 A, 1 PO

Maddy McCoy - 7 PO

A. Henry - 2 A, 2 PO, 1 E

Watson - 1 A, 1 PO

Shaw - 9 PO, 1 E, 1 SBA

Jacobson - 1 PO

Bakley - 2 PO

Liliana Contreras - 1 PO

Team - 7 A, 25 PO, 2 E, 1 SBA

PITCHING

Watson - 5.1 IP, 106 PC, 22 OAB, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 8 SO

Nash - 1.2 IP, 29 PC, 7 OAB, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

Team - 7.0 IP, 135 PC, 29 OAB, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 9 SO

May 24

Chariton 4, Clarke 3

Individual stats not available at press time.