Clarke baseball off to winning streak

The Clarke Indians’ baseball season is off to a winning start, ending last week 5-0 after wins over East Union, Southwest Valley, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Albia and Chariton.

At home against Albia on May 22, Clarke pulled away from Albia in the first inning with four runs to their two, followed by one in the second inning and four in the fifth.

Up to bat, Bo Otto had three runs, Ashton Giza and Eli Fry two each, Seth Oswald and Jesus Vega one each. Otto and Vega had two base hits and Fry three. On base, Otto stole four bases, with Oswald, Giza, Fry and Vega each having one successful steal each.

On fielding, Deegan Neese had 12 putouts of a team 21 and six stolen bases allowed. Lane O’Hair accounted for six of the 21 put-outs.

Nash Bishop and Bryce Giza took to the pitchers mound, with Bishop pitching 0.2 innings and Giza 6.1. Giza pitched 81 counts to 26 batters, allowing five hits, two runs, one walk and striking out 12. Bishop had 24 pitches over six batters, allowing two runs, two errors, three walks and one hit batter.

Results

May 16

Clarke 10, East Union 9

Innings-runs

Clarke: 1-1, 2-2, 3-2, 4-2, 5-3

East Union: 1-1, 3-2, 4-1, 6-2, 7-3

HITTING

Team - 24 AB, 10 R, 6 H, 5 1B, 1 2B, 7 RBI, 7 BB, 2 HBP, 9 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 10 R, 10 SBA, 10 SB

FIELDING

Team - 9 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 1 SBA

PITCHING

Team - 7.0 IP, 158 PC, 39 OAB, 8 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 10 BB, 9 S0

May 17

Clarke 12, Southwest Valley 0

Clarke: 1-3, 2-1, 3-6, 4-2

HITTING

Team - 16 AB, 12 R, 6 H, 5 1B, 1 2B, 10 RBI, 2 SF, 8 BB, 2 HBP, 3 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 12 R, 14 SBA, 14 SB

FIELDING

Team - 8 A, 15 PO

PITCHING

Team - 5.0 IP, 56 PC, 16 0AB, 1 H, 3 SO

May 20

Clarke 9, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7

Clarke: 4-4, 5-4, 6-1

EBF: 3-2, 5-3, 6-2

HITTING

Team - 27 AB, 9 R, 9 H, 9 1B, 7 RBI, 3 BB, 2 HBP, 2 ROE, 5 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 9 R, 9 SBA, 8 SB

FIELDING

Team - 5 A, 21 PO

PITCHING

Team - 7.0 IP, 128 OAB, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 HB, 7 SO

May 22

Clarke 9, Albia 4

Clarke: 1-4, 2-1, 5-4

Albia: 1-2, 3-1, 6-1

HITTING

Bo Otto - 3 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 BB

Seth Oswald - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 BB, 1 SO

Deegan Neese - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI

Ashton Giza - 3 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SO

Eli Fry - 3 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 3 1B, 1 BB

Jesus Vega - 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 3 RBI

Nash Bishop - 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 3 SO

Bryce Giza - 4 AB, 1 SO

Lane O’Hair - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 2 SO

Team - 29 AB, 9 R, 12 H, 12 1B, 7 RBI, 4 BB, 1 HBP, 9 SO

BASE RUNNING

Otto - 3 R, 4 SBA, 4 SB

Oswald - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

A. Giza - 2 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Fry - 2 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Vega - 1 R, 2 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 9 R, 9 SBA, 8 SB

FIELDING

Otto - 3 A, 1 PO, 3 E

Oswald - 2 A

Neese - 12 PO, 6 SBA

A. Giza - 2 A

Vega - 1 PO

Bishop - 1 A, 2 E

B. Giza - 1 A, 1 PO

Lane O’Hair - 6 PO

Team - 9 A, 21 PO, 5 E, 6 SBA

PITCHING

Bishop - 0.2 IP, 24 PC, 6 OAB, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 HB

B. Giza - 6.1 IP, 81 PC, 26 OAB, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 12 SO

Team - 7.0 IP, 105 PC, 32 OAB, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 HB, 12 SO

May 24

Clarke 3, Chariton 2

Clarke: 7-3

Chariton: 5-2

HITTING

Team - 24 AB, 3 R, 5 H, 5 1B, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 1 HBP, 5 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 3 R, 5 SBA, 4 SB

FIELDING

Team - 7 A, 21 PO, 3 E, 1 TOS

PITCHING

Team - 7.0 IP, 87 PC, 31 OAB, 8 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 5 SO