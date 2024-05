Clarke girls golf ended their season in the Class 3A regionals on May 15 at Edmundson golf course. Bridgette Henry placed in seventh with an 18-hole low of 90, and Sophia Davis in ninth with 91 points. Overall, the team placed ninth with 415 team points.

RESULTS

7. Bridgette Henry - 90

9. Sophia Davis - 91

45. Dana Halsband - 116

51. Allie Diehl - 118

54. Addison Farlow - 120