Clarke, Murray athletes compete at state track

Henry

Clarke senior Tory Henry ran in the 100m hurdles at state, after breaking a school record the week prior with a time of 15.92.

In the preliminaries on Friday, Henry finished in fourth with a time of 15.72. She ran in the finals on Saturday with a time of 15.69, again finishing fourth.

White

Clarke senior Cole White finished in fifth in the discus with a new personal and school record with a throw of 165-feet.

Shuttle hurdle relay

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Finley Cooper, Josie Moore, Ali Henry and Tory Henry qualified to run in the finals on Saturday with a sixth place finish and a time of 1:07.94. A fall during the finals on Saturday disqualified Clarke from placing.

Gannon

Murray senior Leksi Gannon had a return appearance in state, this year in three events - 100m, 200m and 400m dashes; she was the state winner in the 200m and state runner-up in the 100m in 2023.

With a change in school classes, Panorama dropped from Class 2A to 1A for this school year, finding the three-time defending Class 2A state champion in the 200m winner Jaidyn Sellers in the heat with Gannon. Gannon and Sellers ran against each other, with Gannon taking second in both the 100m and 200m and Sellers claiming first in both. In the 100m, Gannon qualified with a new personal best and school record of 12.41, and ran in the finals with a time of 12.50; Sellers’ time was 12.41.

Gannon’s qualifying time in the 200m was another personal best and school record with a time of 25.24, and she finished the finals in second with a time of 25.32; Sellers’ time was 25.09.

In the 400m, Gannon placed fifth with a time of 58.71, a personal best and new school record.

Of the 32 girls who competed in the finals on Saturday, Gannon’s times in the 100m and 200m were the seventh fastest times overall.

Klein

Murray sophomore Keirsten Klein represented Murray in the discus. She threw a season and personal best of 107-04 - her previous personal record was 106-06, - finishing in 18th place.