Murray girls have season bests at Bluegrass Conference meet

Murray girls track finished in fourth place on May 6 at the Bluegrass Conference meet in Lamoni at Graceland University.

The Murray team had five, first place finishes - Leksi Gannon in the 100m, 200m and 400m dashes, Keirsten Klein in the discus and Abby Chamberlain in the 400m hurdles. In the 200m dash, Gannon broke a Bluegrass Conference Meet record that was set by Wayne’s Shelly Grismore in 1985. Grismore’s time was 26.10, and Gannon ran in 25.81.

The 200m win was Gannon’s fourth straight win in that race, and her conference titles have increased to 14 wins. In 2024, Gannon has won conference titles in the 100m, 200m and 400m dashes. In 2023, the 100m and 200m dashes, sprint medley and 4x100m relay. In 2022, the 100m, 200m and 400m dashes and 4x100m relay. In 2021, the 200m dash, 4x200m and 4x100m relays.

Other place winners for Murray included Klein in second in the shot put, Chamberlain in third in the 100m hurdles and Amaria Oswald fifth in the 800m. Team place winners included the 4x800m team (Kenzi Mongar, Arlette Esteban-Cabrera, Rilea Eckels, Kaycie Chamberlain) in third, distance medley (Macee Penick, Cova del Barco Subinas, R. Eckels, Mongar) in fourth, and in fifth were the sprint medley, 4x100m and 4x400m teams (Penick, A. Chamberlain, del Barco Subinas, Oswald; Oswald, Mongar, de Barco Subinas, Gannon; A. Chamberlain, K. Chamberlain, Mongar, Oswald).

Results

100m

1. Leksi Gannon - 12.81

200m

1. Gannon - 25.81

10. Cova del Barco Subinas - 32.74

400m

1. Gannon - 1:00.21

800m

5. Amaria Oswald - 2:54.96

100m hurdles

3. Abby Chamberlain - 19.60

??. Kaycie Chamberlain - 25.14

400m lows

1. A. Chamberlain - 1:20.87

Shot put

2. Keirsten Klein - 31-00.50

17. Anna Aschan - 18-00.00

Discus

1. Klein - 103-07.00

19. Aschan - 39-11.00

Long jump

10. Arlette Esteban-Cabrera - 11-06.00

Sprint medley

5. 2:16.12 (Macee Penick, A. Chamberlain, del Barco Subinas, Oswald)

4x100m relay

5. 58.58 (Oswald, Kenzi Mongar, del Barco Subinas, Gannon)

4x200m relay

6. 2:26.28 (Penick, Rilea Eckels, K. Chamberlain, Esteban-Cabrera)

4x400m relay

5. 5:19.05 (A. Chamberlain, K. Chamberlain, Mongar, Oswald)

4x800m relay

3. 13:43.26 (Mongar, Esteban-Cabrera, R. Eckels, K. Chamberlain)

Distance medley

4. 5:48.59 (Penick, del Barco Subinas, R. Eckels, Mongar)