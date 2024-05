Clarke boys at SCC conference

Clarke boys tennis placed fourth overall on April 29 at the South Central Conference at Knoxville with a team score of 12.

The Clarke doubles team of JD Sitzman and Nathaniel Rowe won the championship in the SCC doubles tournament.

RESULTS

Singles

Casen Baker, Albia, def. Jonathan Galvez, Cl. - 6-2, 6-3

Syrus Benge, Davis Co., def. Galvez, Cl. - 10-5

Aiden Fowler, Davis Co., def. Easton Brokaw, Cl. - 10-8

Gage Hart, Chariton, def. Brokaw, Cl. - 6-1, 7-5

Doubles

JD Sitzman/Nathaniel Rowe, Cl., def. Jonathan Pyatak/Kasyn Wilson, Chariton - 6-0, 6-4

JD Sitzman/Nathaniel Rowe, Cl., def. Hagin Byrd/Daniel George, Centerville - 6-2, 6-2

JD Sitzman/Nathaniel Rowe, Cl., def. Isaac Helm/Tavian La Rue, Aliba - 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (12-10)

Casey Wade/Peyton Lynn, Cl., def. Elija Bumgardner/Jacob Williamson, Knoxville - 11-10 (7-4)

Jason Pyatak/Kade Williams, Chariton, def. Wade/Lynn, Cl. - 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6)

Casey Wade/Peyton Lynn, Cl., def. Byrd/George, Centerville - 10-8

Casey Wade/Peyton Lynn, Cl., def. Carter Kamerick/Bode Thompson - 6-3