Clarke at Mt Ayr

The Clarke boys track team placed 10th at Mount Ayr on April 23 with 26 team points.

In team events, the 4x800m relay team of Conner Williams, Brody Feehan, Cayden Anderson and Zeke Lundquist placed fourth with a time of 10:02.18. Individually, Micah Domina took second in the 3200m with a time of 10:53.21. Cole White placed third in the shot put with a distance of 46-04.50. DeVante Caldwell placed fourth in the 1600m with a time of 5:02.99. Brock Watson took fifth in the 100m with a time of 12.22, and White placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 143-02.

RESULTS

BOYS

10. Clarke - 26 pts

100m

5. Brock Watson - 12.22

14. Kye Dowell - 12.81

16. Alex Stiles - x12.87

110m hurdles

8. Urijah Fry - 17.77

16. Garrett Utley - 20.40

200m

20. Julian Kern - 27.08

400m

17. Ethan Earls - 1:03.27

20. Tate Shriver - 1:07.17

400m hurdles

14. Stiles - 1:09.30

16. Earls - 1:13.57

17. Azahel Herrera - x1:19.02

800m

11. Zeke Lundquist - 2:25.45

16. Cayden Anderson - 2:33.25

23. Jake Pontier - x2:40.87

1600m

4. DeVante Caldwell - 5:02.99

3200m

2. Micah Domina - 10:53.21

13. John Sanga - 18:33.11

Discus

5. Cole White - 143-02

28. Ethan Danley - 86-05

36. Peyton Shields - x75-05

43. DJ Einertson - x61-06

Long jump

7. Watson - 18-05.50

27. Jaxton Page - 15-05.50

31. Kern - x13-00.00

Shot put

3. White - 46-04.50

26. Danley - 32-06.00

44. Sanga - x27-03.00

47. Einertson - x24-11.50

800 sprint medley

10. 1:57.33 (William Santa Cruz, Dowell, Jorge Muñoz, Shriver)

4x100m relay

11. Team A - 50.17 (Santa Cruz, Dowell, Page, Watson)

13. Team B - x52.05 (Utley, Shriver, Caleb Irving, Kern)

4x200m relay

8. 1:44.87 (Page, Dowell, Stiles, Muñoz)

4x110m shuttle hurdle

7. 1:15.06 (Herrera, Utley, Page, Urijah Fry

4x400m relay

7. 4:01.31 (Conner Williams, Brody Feehan, Domina, Caldwell)

4x800m relay

4. 10:02.18 (Williams, Feehan, Anderson, Lundquist)

Distance medley

10. 4:26.96 (Stiles, Herrera, Pontier, Williams)

GIRLS

2. Clarke - 100 pts

100m

3. Kya Thornton - 13.32

26. Maisy Davis - 16.95

27. Emilee Boyd - x17.34

100m hurdles

1. Ali Henry - 16.52

2. Tory Henry - 16.55

4. Finley Cooper - x17.20

7. Josie Moore - x18.36

200m

3. Thornton - 28.02

20. Davis - 35.25

24. Lauren Mumaw - x35.91

26. Boyd - x37.37

400m

8. Julia Langille - 1:14.33

13. Maddie Youngs - 1:18.81

15. Kadence Henry - x1:19.90

400m hurdles

2. Reagan Fry - 1:16.56

9. Aretzy Herrera - 1:26.31

1500m

2. Claire Jacoben - 5:52.20

3000m

2. Jacobsen - 12:48.87

Discus

6. Mallory Tidman - 71-07

11. Abbie Schlichte - 62-00

12. Ashlyn Crawford - x59-09

High jump

3. Victoria Rosales - 4-08.00

Long jump

6. Fry - 13-09.50

7. Youngs - 13-01.50

Shot put

9. Crawford - 24-10.00

12. Schlichte - 24-08.50

17. Tidman - x20-06.00

800 sprint medley

5. 2:09.17 (Cooper, Moore, Thornton, Langille)

4x100m relay

1. 25.49 (Rosales, T. Henry, A. Henry, Thornton)

4x200m relay

3. 1:57.84 (Piper Hertz, Fry, Rosales, Moore)

4x100m shuttle hurdle

1. 1:10.86 (Herrera, Moore, Cooper, T. Henry)

4x400m relay

5. 5:04.03 (Maizy Hill, Gabby Fry, K. Henry, Langille)

4x800m relay

3. 12:24.09 (Jacobsen, Mumaw, G. Fry, Hill)