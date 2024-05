Clarke boys golf placed second with a team score of 333 on April 23 at Centerville. Senior Shay Mathews placed first with an 18-hole low score of 76.

RESULTS

2. Clarke - 333

18-hole low

1. Shay Mathews - 76

7. Aydan Mathews - 85

7. Bo Otto - 85

13. Cort Selsor - 87

18. Brady Davis - 91

24. Wyatt Cowling - 96

Mohawk Classic

12. Clarke - 341

Individual results not available at press time.